Kaitlan Collins Challenges Ron DeSantis on His Failure to Address Donald Trump's Character: 'Why Is It Not a Concern?'

The interview took place on Thursday night's edition of CNN's The Source with Kaitlan Collins, marking DeSantis' first appearance on her show.

Towards the end of the interview, Collins pointed out that DeSantis is "far behind" Trump in the polls and noted that he never criticizes Trump's character.

When the governor evaded the question, Collins interrupted him to call him out. She brought up the fact that he has criticized Trump on issues such as Benjamin Netanyahu and abortion, but has never commented on Trump's character. The host asked DeSantis, "What do you make of Trump's character?"

In response, DeSantis shifted the focus to his own priorities and goals. "Well, look, I mean, at the end of the day, to me, I'm about results, and I'm about outcomes," he said. "I mean, Donald Trump's well-documented the different things in that regard. For me, it's who's going to be able to deliver the results."