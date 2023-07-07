Donald Trump Hits Back After Fox News Analyst Claims He's a 'Loser': 'The Election Was Rigged!'

"In 2020 I got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far," he added. "[Joe] Biden didn’t get 80 million votes."

"The Election was Rigged, even if you just want to go by the recent FBI/Twitter Files Hoax, or the DOJ/Facebook Scam, or True the Vote, where tapes of millions of Votes are shown being 'Stuffed,'" the embattled politician — who recently became the first U.S. President to be criminally charged — alleged.

"He likes to say I lost, but I didn’t, & my Endorsements almost all won!" he concluded.