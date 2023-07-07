Donald Trump Hits Back After Fox News Analyst Claims He's a 'Loser': 'The Election Was Rigged!'
Donald Trump wasn't happy after Fox News analyst Brit Hume argued that a "case could be made" the controversial ex-prez has been a "loser" more than a winner after the 2016 election.
"Either he or his supported candidates have lost too many races," Hume said on Special Report on Wednesday, July 5.
Following the inflammatory comments, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, July 6, slamming the Fox personality for his less-than-flattering views of him.
"Brit Hume of Fox has really gotten it wrong!" he ranted. "First of all, he never thought I would win in 2016, & some things never change."
"In 2020 I got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far," he added. "[Joe] Biden didn’t get 80 million votes."
"The Election was Rigged, even if you just want to go by the recent FBI/Twitter Files Hoax, or the DOJ/Facebook Scam, or True the Vote, where tapes of millions of Votes are shown being 'Stuffed,'" the embattled politician — who recently became the first U.S. President to be criminally charged — alleged.
"He likes to say I lost, but I didn’t, & my Endorsements almost all won!" he concluded.
This comes as Trump continues to insist he is innocent as he struggles to fend off his flurry of legal woes. As OK! previously reported, this past March, a grand jury voted to indict the 77-year-old on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to an alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
In June, Trump was arrested on 37 separate counts — including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction — connected to his alleged mishandling of classified documents discovered at his Mar-a-Lago home last August.
Despite his snowballing legal problems, Trump insisted he'd been refusing help from various attorneys around the country.
"You know, I tell all the people that all come in, they wanna help ... biggest people, some of the biggest people, the biggest law firms, the biggest lawyers," he told a crowd at his New Jersey golf club in late June. "I said, 'Listen, I don't need any help.' I don't want any help in campaigns."