Kim Kardashian's New Flame Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted at Strip Club in Las Vegas 1 Day Before Outing With Reality Star

“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons," the insider continued. "One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."

The mom-of-four also didn't want to hear anything from her ex-husband Kanye West.

"After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," they noted. "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."