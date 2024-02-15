Kim Kardashian's New Flame Odell Beckham Jr. Spotted at Strip Club in Las Vegas 1 Day Before Outing With Reality Star
Trouble in paradise already?
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were spotted together after it was revealed they're exclusively dating in Las Vegas over Super Bowl weekend, but the football star apparently was living it up at a strip club in Las Vegas 24 hours prior.
“Odell Beckham Jr. was at Spearmint Rhino strip club on Friday night before Super Bowl weekend," one source told The U.S. Sun. "Metro Boomin was DJing. I didn’t see him get a private lap dance, but he was getting a lot of attention. He was with a crew in there partying secretly. Meek Mill and a bunch of celebrities showed up.”
The insider claimed they saw him around 4 a.m. at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Hotel. Meanwhile, another eyewitness said she saw Beckham Jr. at the club, where he was getting a lot of attention from a "ton of girls."
"We get to Rhinos and it's cool, we're in the VIP," one person said. "Rhino has like a club, then behind glass doors, there's a small VIP room...and Kim Kardashian current boo or whatever, OBJ or whatever his name is, was there — h----a random."
As OK! previously reported, the reality star, 43, was seen with the athlete, 31, in Sin City.
"Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps," an insider dished of the potential new romance. "She is not seeing anyone else right now — at least not that her close friends know of."
“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons," the insider continued. "One is that he has a 1-year-old son with his ex-Lauren Woods. They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim — branding Kim a homewrecker."
The mom-of-four also didn't want to hear anything from her ex-husband Kanye West.
"After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs," they noted. "It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof."
- Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Kept Their Romance 'Under Wraps' to Prevent Speculation the Reality Star Was a 'Homewrecker': Source
- Kim Kardashian Hit With Backlash After Odell Beckham Jr. Romance Rumors Swirl: 'Stay Away From Him!'
- Kim Kardashian's Rumored Flame Odell Beckham Jr. Met the Famous Family at Recent Birthday Party: Source
Since Beckham Jr. likes to keep his life out of the spotlight, Kardashian will have to adjust as well. But during an episode of The Kardashians, she admitted she wouldn't mind not having her love life plastered everywhere.
"Here’s the thing: if you are seen with someone, then if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick," she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly," added the makeup guru. "I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."