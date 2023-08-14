'Propaganda in Broad Daylight': Kamala Harris Blasted by Writer Joe Concha Over 2024 Election Concerns
Columnist Joe Concha blasted VP Kamala Harris after he didn't like her answer about the upcoming 2024 election.
While chatting with PoliticsNation host Reverend Al Sharpton, Harris, 58, she spoke about the voter turnout for people of color.
"I'm worried about it, because I also know that there has been a lot of effort and laws that have been passed to try and make it more difficult for people to vote," she said.
"I mean, can you imagine, Rev? In the United States of America, we went through all these fights, the March on Washington, John Lewis, all of that," she added. "And these so-called ‘leaders’ who are so bold as to unapologetically propose laws and make it more difficult for the American people to vote. I do worry that we have to do everything we can to remind people of why it's important and also fight against those people who want to make it difficult."
The politician's comments only enraged Concha.
"Kamala Harris' entire answer was a meandering and repetitive and dishonest as anything you'll ever hear. Again, she says, 'Laws were passed to make it more difficult for the American people to vote.' She is obviously referring to Georgia, which she and Joe Biden have called Jim Crow 2.0," he said during an appearance on Fox News. "In Georgia, since their voting laws were passed in 2021, we've seen record turnouts by a country mile in their last two elections. Those are the numbers. There have been virtually no complaints of voter suppression or being difficult to vote there, especially by minorities, so this was propaganda in broad daylight, plain and simple, all while fact checkers who should be checking this stuff continue a permanent vacation that began in 2021 of January."
Over the past few years, Harris has been brutally mocked for her speeches and comments.
But her colleague Ashley Allison thinks her low approval ratings has to do with racism and misogyny.
"She is a history maker," stated Allison. "She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her."