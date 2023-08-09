Out of Touch? Kamala Harris to Hold 'Grassroots Reception' on Wealthy Martha's Vineyard — at $10K Per Ticket
Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Martha's Vineyard for a "grassroots reception" presented on behalf of the Biden-Harris re-election campaign.
The VP of the United States will attend the Saturday, August 12, fundraiser hosted by the Biden Victory Fund, as well as numerous wealthy individuals — including bank executive C. Bernard Fulp, his wife and former Obama official, Carol Fulp, political strategist Robin Leeds and actor Wendell Pierce.
Ticket prices for the elegant event were selling at a wide range — starting at $50 and increasing up to a whopping $10,000 per ticket, according to a news publication.
"The future of our country is at stake and your engagement is critical. This gathering is an opportunity to come together, reflect on our progress, and plan for the future we envision," Leeds wrote in an email with the invitation — which noted that the reception was paid for "by the joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden for President, the Democratic National Committee, and several state democratic parties."
Martha's Vineyard is a favorite location for many liberal elites — including former President Barack Obama, who owns a home there.
Harris travels to the island almost every summer to visit family, as her younger sister, Maya, has a property in the south shore town of Katama.
The expensive event — titled "A Grassroots Reception" — is facing backlash from social media users, specifically ones from the opposing political party.
"Grassroots? Entitled, wealthy, hypocritical liberals!" one person wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, August 9, as another angrily added: "Is this at the Obama death house? And BTW, there are 3 $50.00 tickets and 1000 $10,000.00 tickets available. That’s as 'grass roots' as these elitists get."
"Seriously?? There’s nothing 'grassroots' about Martha’s Vineyard," a third user noted of the term meant to define "common or ordinary people, especially as contrasted with the leadership or elite of a political party, social organization," according to dictionary.com.
Others defended Harris and the Democratic Party, pointing out potential hypocrisy with Republicans criticism over the exclusive fundraiser.
"The GOP talking about elitists while the criminal billionaire they support not only lives like this in one of his many apartments, but grifts MILLIONS from hard-working people using their $$ for his personal plane makeover, his hotels and his lawsuits instead of using his own," an individual tweeted of former President Donald Trump, attaching photos of his lavish home, in response to backlash Harris was facing.
The Vineyard Gazette reported on the "grassroots reception" taking place on Saturday.