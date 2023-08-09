Out of Touch? Kamala Harris to Hold 'Grassroots Reception' on Wealthy Martha's Vineyard — at $10K Per Ticket

"Seriously?? There’s nothing 'grassroots' about Martha’s Vineyard," a third user noted of the term meant to define "common or ordinary people, especially as contrasted with the leadership or elite of a political party, social organization," according to dictionary.com.

Others defended Harris and the Democratic Party, pointing out potential hypocrisy with Republicans criticism over the exclusive fundraiser.

"The GOP talking about elitists while the criminal billionaire they support not only lives like this in one of his many apartments, but grifts MILLIONS from hard-working people using their $$ for his personal plane makeover, his hotels and his lawsuits instead of using his own," an individual tweeted of former President Donald Trump, attaching photos of his lavish home, in response to backlash Harris was facing.