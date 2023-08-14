Vice President Kamala Harris 'Worried' About the 2024 Election

When asked how she feels about voter turnout for people of color, she replied, "I'm worried about it, because I also know that there has been a lot of effort and laws that have been passed to try and make it more difficult for people to vote."

"I mean, can you imagine, Rev? In the United States of America, we went through all these fights, the March on Washington, John Lewis, all of that," she pointed out. "And these so-called ‘leaders’ who are so bold as to unapologetically propose laws and make it more difficult for the American people to vote."