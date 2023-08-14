Vice President Kamala Harris 'Worried' About the 2024 Election
Kamala Harris admits she has some concerns when it comes to who will head to the polls for the 2024 election.
Her confession came about when sitting down with PoliticsNation host Rev. Al Sharpton.
When asked how she feels about voter turnout for people of color, she replied, "I'm worried about it, because I also know that there has been a lot of effort and laws that have been passed to try and make it more difficult for people to vote."
"I mean, can you imagine, Rev? In the United States of America, we went through all these fights, the March on Washington, John Lewis, all of that," she pointed out. "And these so-called ‘leaders’ who are so bold as to unapologetically propose laws and make it more difficult for the American people to vote."
"The gall," emphasized Harris. "I do worry that we have to do everything we can to remind people of why it's important and also fight against those people who want to make it difficult."
The pair also discussed how she's become "a target" for many, but Sharpton noted her haters "don’t realize that you are used to that because you come out of that kind of fight."
"There’s no choice," she said. "And let me just say this also, there’s a lot of joy in being in this fight for freedom, for the promise of America. It’s a fight for something, not against something. It’s also a fight, and this needs to be said, that is to try and bring us together, understanding we all have so much more in common than what separates us."
As OK! reported, Harris has been mocked on countless occasions.
However, colleague Ashley Allison believes she's subjected to so much hate and has low approval ratings due to racism and misogyny.
"She is a history maker," stated Allison. "She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her."
