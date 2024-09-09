or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Nikki Haley
OK LogoPolitics

'She Is Pathetic': Nikki Haley Faces Backlash After Saying Donald Trump Needs to Work Harder to Appeal to Women Voters Despite Endorsing Him

Split photo of Nikki Haley and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley endorsed Donald Trump for president.

By:

Sept. 9 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nikki Haley may have given a glowing endorsement to Donald Trump, but she still thinks he has work to do in order to win the vote.

On a Monday, September 9, appearance on Fox & Friends, the former presidential hopeful told Brian Kilmeade that she believes both Trump and running mate J.D. Vance need to "change the way they speak about women."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley backlash donald trump needs appeal women voters
Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley criticized the way Donald Trump and J.D. Vance speak about women.

"I have made it clear to him, a couple of things — one, that he needs to go out and ask for the vote of conservative and moderate Republicans, suburban women, independents, conservative Democrats — this is going to be a tight election," she said. "He needs to go say, ‘I need your vote.'"

"And the second thing is, I’m on standby. I’m happy to be helpful," she continued. "I don’t want to see Kamala Harris win. He’s the candidate — he can decide whether he needs my support or not."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris donald trump supporters hope disciplined debate badmouth kamala harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is the first woman to serve as Vice President of the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked specifically why Harris has a "14-point lead" among women, Haley called out Trump and Vance's negative comments about the vice president, from claims that she is unintelligent to Vance's remarks about "childless cat ladies."

"You don’t need to call Kamala dumb. She didn’t get this far just by accident," Haley added. "You don’t need to go and talk about intelligence or looks or anything else. Just focus on the policies."

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley backlash donald trump needs appeal women voters
Source: MEGA

Nikki Haley ended her own 2024 election campaign in March.

MORE ON:
Nikki Haley
Article continues below advertisement

"When you call even a Democrat woman dumb, Republican women get their backs up too," she continued. "The bottom line is, we win on policies, stick to the policies and leave other stuff — that’s how he can win."

While Haley was vocal about her criticisms of Trump, the 52-year-old faced backlash on social media for her controversial decision to support him anyway.

Article continues below advertisement
nikki haley backlash donald trump needs appeal women voters
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously nicknamed Nikki Haley 'birdbrain.'

Article continues below advertisement

One X user wrote, "Nikki Haley, who was given the nickname 'birdbrain' by Donald Trump, suggests he should not call VP Harris 'dumb' and focus on policy for the first time in his life."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

A second person appeared to reference the sexual abuse and defamation case E. Jean Carroll won against Trump, penning: "Nikki Haley thinks female voters will overlook Trump's sexual assaults and focus on his policies."

A third user said, "She is pathetic," and a fourth added, "Glad to see that she has her priorities straight."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.