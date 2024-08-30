kamala harris reveals new details surrounding her life changing phone call with president joe biden

The CNN host asked, “And what about the endorsement? Did you ask for it?”

“He was very clear that he was going to support me,” Harris replied.

The VP failed to delve into whether Biden offered or if she asked for an endorsement of her candidacy for president.

Bash asked the Democratic nominee, "So when he called to tell you, he said, ‘I’m pulling out of the race and I’m going to support you?’”

Harris dodged the question by telling the interviewer, “Well, my first thought was not about me, to be honest with you. My first thought was about him, to be honest.”