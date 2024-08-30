Megyn Kelly Rants Tim Walz Is 'Besmirching the American People' With His 'Lies' About His Military Service
Megyn Kelly was less than impressed with Tim Walz's explanation after he was accused of lying about his military service.
On Thursday, August 29, Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for the first major television interview with CNN's Dana Bash.
At one point, she brought up that Walz once said he "carried weapons in war" despite never being deployed "in a war zone," and asked him to clarify his statement.
"We were talking about in this case, it was after a school shooting, the ideas of carrying these weapons of war. And my wife, the English teacher, told me my grammar's not always correct," he admitted to Bash.
"But again, if it's not this it's an attack on my children for showing love for me, or it's an attack on my dog," Harris' running mate continued. "I'm not going to do that, and the one thing I'll never do is I'll never demean another member's service in any way. I never have and I never will."
That same day, Kelly shared video of that portion of the interview to X and accused the Minnesota governor of being a liar.
"This 'I speak like [regular ppl] do' as an excuse for his lies is so insulting. No, you don’t," she wrote. "We don’t steal valor. We don’t say we fought in wars we didn’t. We don’t say we achieved military ranks we didn’t. Stop besmirching the American ppl in an effort to downplay your lies."
This comes after Kelly insulted Harris for bringing Walz with her to the interview in the first place.
"Here we have it, the ’emotional support governor’ will sit down with our potential next commander-in-chief for the first interview in five weeks since earth-shattering developments have happened in the Democratic race, and with respect to the White House, who’s ruling the country, how she became the nominee, and what she actually has in store for us," she said on the Wednesday, August 28, installment of her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show.”
As OK! previously reported, Donald Trump also had a lot to say about the tell-all interview in a post he shared to Truth Social earlier this week.
"If she [Bash] gave a fair but tough interview of Comrade Kamala Harris, she will expose her as being totally inept and ill suited for the job of President, much as I exposed Crooked Joe Biden during our now famous Debate," he wrote. "How cool would that be for Dana and CNN???"
"Dana and Jake [Tapper] were fair, but firm, in my CNN Debate with Crooked Joe. This is a chance for Dana Bash to reach REAL stardom, while at the same time doing a great service to our now failing Country. Good luck, Dana, do the right thing!!!" he concluded.