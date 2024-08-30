Megyn Kelly Rants Tim Walz Is 'Besmirching the American People' With His 'Lies' About His Military Service

At one point, she brought up that Walz once said he "carried weapons in war" despite never being deployed "in a war zone," and asked him to clarify his statement.

"We were talking about in this case, it was after a school shooting, the ideas of carrying these weapons of war. And my wife, the English teacher, told me my grammar's not always correct," he admitted to Bash.

"But again, if it's not this it's an attack on my children for showing love for me, or it's an attack on my dog," Harris' running mate continued. "I'm not going to do that, and the one thing I'll never do is I'll never demean another member's service in any way. I never have and I never will."