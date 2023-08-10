Kamala Harris Blasted by Liberal Website for Claiming She Has 'Great Approval Ratings'
The liberal website PolitiFact fact checked Kamala Harris.
On a recent interview with ABC News, the former Attorney General of California was asked why she has "the lowest approval rating of any vice president."
"I'm curious — how much of a role, if any, that you feel race and gender play in that?" ABC reporter Linsey Davis stated.
"Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings," the Vice President, contradicting Davis. "I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration."
On Tuesday, August 8, PolitiFact published a report, which stated, "Public polling results do not support her assertion."
"At the time the ABC News interview aired, FiveThirtyEight's average was 39.7% approving of Harris' performance and 52.3% disapproving, for a net of 12.6 percentage points 'underwater,'" the site said.
"Meanwhile, the most recent poll in which more people approved than disapproved of Harris' performance was from October 2021 and was more than 100 polls ago. That poll, conducted by Saint Leo University, found Harris above water by 2 percentage points, which was within the poll's 3-point margin of error."
The liberal leaning page also shared her recent polling numbers which listed her approval rating ranging from 39-42% and disapproval rating ranging from 51-57%.
"When we asked the White House for evidence to support Harris' statement, a spokesperson told us Davis asked an open-ended question, and that some polls — albeit ones conducted early in Harris’ tenure — showed the vice president with positive approval ratings," PolitiFact penned of the 58-year-old.
"The spokesperson added that polls have found that certain subgroups of voters register strong approval of Harris, such as 72% of Black voters in the July SSRS/CNN poll."
"We rate the statement False," PolitiFact concluded of their findings.
As OK! previously reported, while Harris is seemingly under the impression she has a good approval rating, the VP's colleague Ashley Allison went on CNN's State of the Union to discuss why she believes Harris is so unpopular.
"I think this is happening for a couple of reasons," she began.
"Most people don't know what vice presidents do," she said to the roundtable, which included political activists such as Alyssa Farah Griffin and Alice Stewart. "And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do ... to say she's the attack dog, go after her."