Kamala Harris Ally Claims He Can 'Feel the Noose' Tightening Around Donald Trump's Neck Amid Additional DOJ Charges
Donald Trump may be on his last leg.
During CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, on Thursday, July 27, Jamal Simmons, the former communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, spoke with former Trump White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, about the recent additional charge the DOJ tacked onto Trump's indictment for the mishandling classified documents.
"I hate to say it, but he operates like a thug. This is how Donald Trump has operated throughout his career, throughout his presidency, and these men are going to feel the consequences of sticking by his side," Griffin, who also co-hosts The View, said.
"Yeah, you just feel the noose sort of tightening around Donald Trump's neck as this is all taking place," Simmons replied.
"And the thing that just strikes me is the last time he was president, there were people around who were trying to stop him from his worst instincts, and now we see what the world looks like when those people go away and he’s surrounded by people who just tell him 'yes' and try to carry out his orders," he added.
"What happens if this man gets back into the White House and surrounds the entire government with people who will only do the things this megalomaniac wants them to do?" Simmons asked.
As OK! previously reported, just hours before the newscasters comments, Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith slapped the former president with another charge for allegedly telling employees to delete surveillance footage from Mar-a-Lago amid the ongoing investigation.
In response, Trump's campaign released a statement that read: "This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."
"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," the message added.
The father-of -five himself also told his side of the story on The John Fredericks Show.
"These are my tapes that we gave to them," the 77-year-old said. "And they basically then say, 'That's not enough.'"