'Sad' Kamala Harris Is 'Alarmed' About 'What's Happening in the Country,' Joy Reid Says After Interviewing Former Vice President

Kamala Harris Said She Wrote Memoir to 'Contextualize' Her 'Historic Race'

Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube Joy Reid said Kamala Harris appeared 'alarmed' for the country.

"It’s actually not about my vice presidency — where and when I talk about it, it’s to contextualize 107 days," Harris declared. "It was a historic race." The California native continued: "It really reads as a political thriller that is nonfiction. A president of the United States, running for reelection, three and a half months from the election, decides not to run. The sitting vice president takes up the race against a former president of the United States, with 107 days to go."

Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube

"That’s what the book is about. It’s about what that experience was," she noted. As for why Harris chose not to discuss Biden's role in the chaos that ensued within the Democratic party last year, Reid believes the former attorney was "reticent to really go there" out of loyalty to the 82-year-old politician.

Joy Reid Claims Kamala Harris Is Missing Her 'Joyful Spirit'

Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube Kamala Harris is currently on a book tour to promote her new memoir '107 Days.'

Reflecting on her conversation with Harris, Reid admitted to Page Six: "There was a little bit of sadness in her that I’m not used to seeing. She usually has a deeply joyful spirit." "She’s carrying a lot of sadness and alarm about what’s happening in the country," Reid confessed.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said her book 'is not about Joe Biden.'

While Harris kept her book's focus on the race itself during the interview, the former VP did comment on Trump's claims throughout his 2024 presidential campaign that his opponent "happened to turn black" for political reasons. "I was born Black, and I will die Black," Harris fiercely declared after Reid brought up Trump's offensive remarks made during his appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists convention last year.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris had less than four months to campaign for the 2024 presidential election.