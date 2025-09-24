or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
kamala harris
Politics

'Sad' Kamala Harris Is 'Alarmed' About 'What's Happening in the Country,' Joy Reid Says After Interviewing Former Vice President

Photo of Kamala Harris.
Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube

Kamala Harris' new book '107 Days' hit shelves on Tuesday, September 23.

Profile Image

Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Joy Reid felt a sense of sadness coming from Kamala Harris during the pair's recent chat.

The former vice president of the United States appeared for an interview on the Tuesday, September 23, episode of The Joy Reid Show to promote her new memoir 107 Days — which detailed the 60-year-old's condensed 2024 presidential campaign against Donald Trump.

During the interview, Harris said her book "is not about Joe Biden" and how the ex-POTUS dropped out of the race to the White House less than four months before Election Day, but rather was a place for his VP to share her story as a historical presidential nominee.

Kamala Harris Said She Wrote Memoir to 'Contextualize' Her 'Historic Race'

Image of Joy Reid said Kamala Harris appeared 'alarmed' for the country.
Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube

Joy Reid said Kamala Harris appeared 'alarmed' for the country.

"It’s actually not about my vice presidency — where and when I talk about it, it’s to contextualize 107 days," Harris declared. "It was a historic race."

The California native continued: "It really reads as a political thriller that is nonfiction. A president of the United States, running for reelection, three and a half months from the election, decides not to run. The sitting vice president takes up the race against a former president of the United States, with 107 days to go."

Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube

"That’s what the book is about. It’s about what that experience was," she noted.

As for why Harris chose not to discuss Biden's role in the chaos that ensued within the Democratic party last year, Reid believes the former attorney was "reticent to really go there" out of loyalty to the 82-year-old politician.

Joy Reid Claims Kamala Harris Is Missing Her 'Joyful Spirit'

kamala harris

Image of Kamala Harris is currently on a book tour to promote her new memoir '107 Days.'
Source: The Joy Reid Show/YouTube

Kamala Harris is currently on a book tour to promote her new memoir '107 Days.'

Reflecting on her conversation with Harris, Reid admitted to Page Six: "There was a little bit of sadness in her that I’m not used to seeing. She usually has a deeply joyful spirit."

"She’s carrying a lot of sadness and alarm about what’s happening in the country," Reid confessed.

Image of Kamala Harris said her book 'is not about Joe Biden.'
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris said her book 'is not about Joe Biden.'

While Harris kept her book's focus on the race itself during the interview, the former VP did comment on Trump's claims throughout his 2024 presidential campaign that his opponent "happened to turn black" for political reasons.

"I was born Black, and I will die Black," Harris fiercely declared after Reid brought up Trump's offensive remarks made during his appearance at a National Association of Black Journalists convention last year.

Image of Kamala Harris had less than four months to campaign for the 2024 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris had less than four months to campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Harris's father is a Black man from Jamaica, while her mom was Indian but passed away in 2009.

"My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India at 19. She taught me and my sister, Maya, about courage and determination. It is thanks to her that I am ready to lead us forward," Kamala expressed in an Instagram post shared one day before the November 2024 election.

