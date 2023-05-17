Kamala Harris Earned More Money in Memoir Royalties Than Joe Biden in 2022: Report
Battle of the books!
Vice President Kamala Harris earned more in royalties for her 2019 memoir, The Truths We Hold, than President Joe Biden made for both Promise to Keep: On Life, which was published in 2007, and his 2017 memoir, Promise Me. Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, combined, it was reported.
Financial reports shared by the White House earlier this week revealed that the 80-year-old POTUS made "less than $201" for his 2007 release and between $2,501 and $5,000 for his memoir, while VP Harris raked in $41,104 in royalties for her tell-all tome.
The report also noted that she made another $40,209 from her book SuperHeroes Are Everywhere, which also hit shelves in 2019.
Harris and Biden aren't the only writers in the White House. In 2022, First Lady Jill Biden earned less than $1,000 in royalties for her children's book, Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops, as well as between $5,001 and $15,000 for her 2020 kids' tale titled, Joey — The Story of Joe Biden.
She received an additional hefty amount between $15,001 and $50,000 in income for various speaking and writing engagements throughout the year.
Aside from documenting the pair of politicians' earnings as authors, the financial filing also noted that the current president has a new "Treasury Bill" worth anywhere between $1,000 and $15,000 in his portfolio, and that the Bidens also took out a home equity loan against one of their homes in Delaware that had been purchased for more than $2 million in 2017.
The amount of the loan was disclosed to be between $15,000 and $50,000. However, the reason for the home equity loan was not provided in the report.
- 'Self-Inflicted Wounds': Anonymous Democrat Lawmaker Savages Kamala Harris' Reign as Vice President
- Karine Jean-Pierre Faces Backlash After Claiming Joe Biden Has Been 'Closely Consulting' With Kamala Harris Over Border Issues: 'That's What We're Afraid of'
- President Joe Biden Defends VP Kamala Harris Despite Behind the Scenes Tension
Per the filing, Joe and Jill's investments appear to be worth anywhere between $1.09 million and $2.57 million.
They also paid over $137,000 in federal income taxes in 2022 and still appear to owe between a quarter and a half a million dollars on one of their Delaware properties.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
New York Post reported the contents of the White House report.