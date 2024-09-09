Donald Trump Supporters 'Hope' He Can Be 'Disciplined' at Upcoming Debate as Ex-Prez Continues to Badmouth Kamala Harris

On Saturday, September 7, Trump also claimed no "boxes or artificial lifts" would be allowed on stage to accommodate for their height difference during the debate.

Trump is over six feet tall, while Harris stands at five feet and four inches tall.

"We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a 'lift,'" Trump said. "It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough. 'You are who you are,' it was determined!"

