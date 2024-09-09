Donald Trump Supporters 'Hope' He Can Be 'Disciplined' at Upcoming Debate as Ex-Prez Continues to Badmouth Kamala Harris
MAGA supporters are hoping Donald Trump shows a semblance of decorum at the September 10 presidential debate.
While flinging personal — and sometimes completely false — attacks at his rivals is Trump's habit, Republican political strategist Tricia McLaughlin admitted she "prays" that the 78-year-old politician can be "disciplined" when he takes the stage against Vice President Kamala Harris.
However, she noted that if the former POTUS "feels like he’s backed into a corner and feels like it’s three on one, that could be a problem," referring to the ABC News debate moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also told the outlet Harris may attempt to "bait" Trump into repeating past behaviors by trying to "demean him."
"I think, I hope, what he’ll do is be a guy who’s been a real president — while she has been kind of a semi-vice president — and a guy who knows all the world leaders, and a guy who has been through an enormous amount, and just be calm and steady and stick to the real differences," he said.
This comes as Trump continues to slam Harris on social media with a constant stream of posts calling her "comrade", a "Marxist" and a "communist."
- Shailene Woodley Defends Sharing Melania Trump's Statement After Ex-Prez Donald Was Shot at Pennsylvania Rally: 'I Only Posted the First Page'
- 'This Is So Embarrassing': Kimberly Guilfoyle Mocked for Having to 'Beg' People to Clap After 'Awful' Speech in Florida
- 'Too Old to Be POTUS': Donald Trump Sparks Concern About His 'Mental Decline' After Calling Elon Musk 'Leon' at Wisconsin Rally
Last month, he suggested he may even skip the debate because it was supposedly airing on a "fake news" network that was full of "Trump haters."
"Will panelist Donna Brazile give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise," the embattled ex-prez continued. "Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!!"
On Saturday, September 7, Trump also claimed no "boxes or artificial lifts" would be allowed on stage to accommodate for their height difference during the debate.
Trump is over six feet tall, while Harris stands at five feet and four inches tall.
"We had this out previously with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he was in a debate, and he was not allowed a 'lift,'" Trump said. "It would be a form of cheating, and the Democrats cheat enough. 'You are who you are,' it was determined!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The debate will be hosted by ABC News on September 10 at 9 p.m. E.T.
McLaughlin and Gingrich spoke with Politico about Trump's behavior.