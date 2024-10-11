or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Kamala Harris Struggles to Answer After She's Asked to Name 3 Positive Traits About Donald Trump

Split photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris spoke at a Univision Noticias town hall event on October 10.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vice President Kamala Harris failed to come up with three things she liked about political rival Donald Trump during a Univision Noticias town hall event on Thursday, October 10.

When asked if she could share "three virtues" the 78-year-old had, Harris took a moment to think as she spoke about Trump's divisive comments instead.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris struggles asked name positive traits donald trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris struggled to come up with three things she liked about Donald Trump.

"Let me start with this. I, I basically— based on a life experience, I know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us," she began. "Part of what pains me is the approach that, frankly, Donald Trump and some others have taken, which is to suggest that it’s us versus them, whoever that may be."

"And having Americans point fingers at each other, using language that’s about belittling people and calling them names and meant to make them afraid and live in fear," she added. "I don’t think that’s healthy for our nation. And I don’t admire that."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris struggles asked name positive traits donald trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris said Donald Trump uses language that 'belittles' others.

Article continues below advertisement

"And, in fact, I’m quite critical of it coming from someone who wants to be president of the United States," Harris noted.

Struggling to answer the original question, the 59-year-old said, "I think he, um, I think Donald Trump loves his family. And I think that’s very important. I think family is one of the most important things that we can prioritize."

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris struggles asked name positive traits donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris met for the first time on September 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris then clarified that she doesn't "really know" Trump, as she only met him face-to-face for the first time on the debate stage on September 10.

"I'd never met him before, so I don’t really have much more to offer you," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris admitted that Donald Trump 'loved his family' at the town hall.

This comes days after Harris reacted to the reports that Trump allegedly sent Covid-19 tests to Vladimir Putin.

"He admires strongmen and he gets played by them because he thinks that they’re his friends and they are manipulating him full time and manipulating him by flattery and with favor," she said. "This guy who is president of the United States is sending them to Russia? ... Look, I grew up in the neighborhood, some would say you’re getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who is an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on."

Although Trump's camp denied the claims, a spokesperson for the Kremlin later confirmed he "sent us several samples of test kits" in the early days of the pandemic.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.