Kamala Harris Struggles to Answer After She's Asked to Name 3 Positive Traits About Donald Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris failed to come up with three things she liked about political rival Donald Trump during a Univision Noticias town hall event on Thursday, October 10.
When asked if she could share "three virtues" the 78-year-old had, Harris took a moment to think as she spoke about Trump's divisive comments instead.
"Let me start with this. I, I basically— based on a life experience, I know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us," she began. "Part of what pains me is the approach that, frankly, Donald Trump and some others have taken, which is to suggest that it’s us versus them, whoever that may be."
"And having Americans point fingers at each other, using language that’s about belittling people and calling them names and meant to make them afraid and live in fear," she added. "I don’t think that’s healthy for our nation. And I don’t admire that."
"And, in fact, I’m quite critical of it coming from someone who wants to be president of the United States," Harris noted.
Struggling to answer the original question, the 59-year-old said, "I think he, um, I think Donald Trump loves his family. And I think that’s very important. I think family is one of the most important things that we can prioritize."
Harris then clarified that she doesn't "really know" Trump, as she only met him face-to-face for the first time on the debate stage on September 10.
"I'd never met him before, so I don’t really have much more to offer you," she concluded.
This comes days after Harris reacted to the reports that Trump allegedly sent Covid-19 tests to Vladimir Putin.
"He admires strongmen and he gets played by them because he thinks that they’re his friends and they are manipulating him full time and manipulating him by flattery and with favor," she said. "This guy who is president of the United States is sending them to Russia? ... Look, I grew up in the neighborhood, some would say you’re getting punked if you stand in favor of somebody who is an adversary over your friends on principles that we all agree on."
Although Trump's camp denied the claims, a spokesperson for the Kremlin later confirmed he "sent us several samples of test kits" in the early days of the pandemic.