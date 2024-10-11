Kamala Harris Struggles to Answer After She's Asked to Name 3 Positive Traits About Donald Trump

"Let me start with this. I, I basically— based on a life experience, I know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us," she began. "Part of what pains me is the approach that, frankly, Donald Trump and some others have taken, which is to suggest that it’s us versus them, whoever that may be."

"And having Americans point fingers at each other, using language that’s about belittling people and calling them names and meant to make them afraid and live in fear," she added. "I don’t think that’s healthy for our nation. And I don’t admire that."