Kamala Harris' Transformation Over the Years: Before and After Photos

"My mother would look at me and she’d say, ‘Kamala, you may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last,’" Harris said in 2019.

That same year, she announced her 2020 presidential candidacy on Good Morning America, though she dropped out a few months later as she did not have "the financial resources" she needed to continue.

Harris said in the December 2019 video, "I've taken stock, and I've looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days, I have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life. As the campaign has gone on, it has become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.