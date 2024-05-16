'She's Freaking Out': Kanye West's New Adult Film Venture Could Be the 'Last Straw' for His and Bianca Censori's Marriage

"She's freaking out, and with good reason. Kanye's been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a p--- star, and now she knows why!" the insider spilled, noting how the business move could be the "last straw" for Censori and West’s marriage.

"Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale," they explained. However, Censori, 29, had apparently been clear she "wants no part of” starring in adult films.