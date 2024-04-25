Kanye West Bizarrely Declares Wife Bianca Censori Is the 'Best Undressed' After Receiving Backlash for Her Controversial Outfits
Kanye West is addressing the controversial way he styles his wife, Bianca Censori.
During a recent interview on Justin Laboy's "The Download" podcast, the disgraced rapper, 46, made a wild comment about the backlash he and his spouse, 29, have received over her scantily clad outfits.
Despite the criticism, West made it clear he thought Censori looks "the best undressed."
The vulgar remark wasn't the craziest statement the "Heartless" musician made during the candid sit down. As OK! previously reported, West revealed his dream threesome with the architect — whom he wed in December 2022 — would include former First Lady Michelle Obama.
"Who's one other woman y'all going to have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world," the host asked West.
After taking a moment to contemplate the question, the fashion designer replied, "Michelle Obama! You got to f--- the [former] president's wife!"
West's erratic behavior and alleged control over his spouse has made headlines since they first got together. However, people close to the couple claimed that the way the father-of-four dresses Censori isn't a control tactic but a form of artistic expression.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," an insider claimed to a news outlet. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
"She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. … She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in," the source said of the model having a voice in her husband's business and her own life.
"You only see her when he needs to parade her for some sort of fashion moment," an additional insider noted. "He partners with whoever’s hot at the moment. He’s approaching 50, and he’s harder to stay relevant — especially with his loony history. The revolving door keeps moving faster and faster."
"They have people worldwide watching them,” the source continued. “Sometimes the highest form of art is to not say anything."
Although Censori may have agency over her looks, her family reportedly hasn't been thrilled about the way she's being presented to the public, especially her father, Elia "Leo" Censori.
"They hate her revealing style, which is all Kanye’s idea," a source alleged to another news outlet. "They think she looks trashy. It wouldn’t be surprising if Leo has a sit-down with Kanye one day soon."