Kanye West Rubs Wife Bianca Censori's Family the Wrong Way as 'They Hate Her Revealing Style': 'She Looks Trashy'
Bianca Censori's family is not a fan of Kanye West's controlling behavior — especially her father, Elia "Leo" Censori.
Leo is the brother of Eris Censori, who is a "notorious gangland killer once dubbed 'Melbourne’s Al Capone'" and is considered "Australian mob royalty," according to a source.
"They hate her revealing style, which is all Kanye’s idea," the source added. "They think she looks trashy. It wouldn’t be surprising if Leo has a sit-down with Kanye one day soon."
As OK! previously reported, Leo is interested in speaking with the controversial artist and asking him "what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a a trashy naked trophy pony."
"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the insider claimed, referring to Ye's two daughters he shares with ex Kim Kardashian.
"He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife," the insider said.
Leo isn't the only person concerned about Bianca's barely-there wardrobe and changed behavior since her relationship with the "Flashing Lights" rapper began. Her friends have also allegedly been worried that she is being shut out from her family and friends.
"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," another source shared. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."
"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the source revealed. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."
Comedienne Kathy Griffin also voiced her fears that the rapper's allegedly controlling ways could possibly be considered abusive.
"When they were in Italy and he had her drop to her knees and give him a 'service' and we saw his bare b---, knowing there were paparazzi photographers all the way around and people with just phone cameras, that to me just reeks of abuse," she said. "Like 'get on your knees and do this now on a freaking water taxi.'"
