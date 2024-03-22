Kanye West Rubs Wife Bianca Censori's Family the Wrong Way as 'They Hate Her Revealing Style': 'She Looks Trashy'

Leo isn't the only person concerned about Bianca's barely-there wardrobe and changed behavior since her relationship with the "Flashing Lights" rapper began. Her friends have also allegedly been worried that she is being shut out from her family and friends.

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," another source shared. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

"He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery," the source revealed. "It is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."