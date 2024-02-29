Taylor Swift's Producer Jack Antonoff Calls Kanye West a 'Waste of Space' Who 'Needs His Diaper Changed' Amid Heated Feud
Jack Antonoff will not stand for any Taylor Swift slander!
In a recent interview, the pop star’s famed producer defended Swift from her longtime enemy Kanye West shortly after rumors swirled she “kicked” him out of the Super Bowl.
“[He] just needs his diaper changed so badly,” Antonoff said of the famous rapper, who started his feud with Swift by interrupting her 2009 VMAs speech.
“I’m a little b---- sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me,” he explained, noting how questioning the blonde beauty’s songwriting “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”
When asked if he would ever collab with West — who has recently reentered the spotlight after flying under the radar due to his antisemitic comments in 2022 — Antonoff scoffed.
“It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call,” he said.
“I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space,” Antonoff — who collaborated with Swift on albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — stated.
As OK! previously reported, West and Swift were most recently connected when a former NFL player alleged the “Dress” artist requested the father-of-four be removed from the Super Bowl on February 11.
While the 34-year-old was present at the big game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, West’s rep confirmed the incident never occurred.
“This is a completely fabricated rumor,” the spokesperson told TMZ on Tuesday, February 13. “It is not true.”
- 'Cry Baby B----': Jack Antonoff Savagely Shades Kanye West as Artists Have Same Upcoming Album Release Date
- Kanye West Claims He's Not Taylor Swift's Enemy, Was on 'Her Side' in Scooter Braun Masters Ordeal
- 'So Embarrassing': Kanye West Slammed for 'Fighting for Relevancy' by Using Taylor Swift's Name in Another Song
Brandon Marshall, who shared a VIP suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the Kanas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, started the vicious speculation, without having any proof to back it up.
“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” he claimed, mistaking Perry for Swift.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium,” the 39-year-old, continued on the February 12 episode of the "Paper Route" podcast.
West and wife Bianca Censori were also spotted sitting far away from Swift and her girl gang at the sporting event, further disproving Marshall’s claim.
The Los Angeles Times interviewed Antonoff.