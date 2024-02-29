OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift's Producer Jack Antonoff Calls Kanye West a 'Waste of Space' Who 'Needs His Diaper Changed' Amid Heated Feud

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jack Antonoff will not stand for any Taylor Swift slander!

In a recent interview, the pop star’s famed producer defended Swift from her longtime enemy Kanye West shortly after rumors swirled she “kicked” him out of the Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement
jack antonoff
Source: MEGA

Jack Antonoff has worked on six of Taylor Swift's albums.

“[He] just needs his diaper changed so badly,” Antonoff said of the famous rapper, who started his feud with Swift by interrupting her 2009 VMAs speech.

“I’m a little b---- sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me,” he explained, noting how questioning the blonde beauty’s songwriting “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he would ever collab with West — who has recently reentered the spotlight after flying under the radar due to his antisemitic comments in 2022 — Antonoff scoffed.

“It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor jack
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift are close friends.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space,” Antonoff — who collaborated with Swift on albums 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — stated.

As OK! previously reported, West and Swift were most recently connected when a former NFL player alleged the “Dress” artist requested the father-of-four be removed from the Super Bowl on February 11.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye trump
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have had tensions since he interrupted her during the 2009 VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement

While the 34-year-old was present at the big game to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, West’s rep confirmed the incident never occurred.

“This is a completely fabricated rumor,” the spokesperson told TMZ on Tuesday, February 13. “It is not true.”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement
jack antonoff
Source: MEGA

Jack Antonoff is married to actress Margaret Qualley.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Marshall, who shared a VIP suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the Kanas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game, started the vicious speculation, without having any proof to back it up.

“So Kanye West pulls up to the Super Bowl. Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Katy Perry’s booth so anytime they are gonna be showing Katy Perry, Kanye’s face was going to be there — he had a mask on with his logo on the mask,” he claimed, mistaking Perry for Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“So Taylor Swift gets pissed off [and] she makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium,” the 39-year-old, continued on the February 12 episode of the "Paper Route" podcast.

West and wife Bianca Censori were also spotted sitting far away from Swift and her girl gang at the sporting event, further disproving Marshall’s claim.

The Los Angeles Times interviewed Antonoff.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.