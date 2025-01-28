Steamy and Sultry! Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Most Shocking Photoshoots

Despite receiving criticism for making Censori wear revealing and skimpy outfits, the Yeezy founder uploaded another photoset of his braless muse in a pink tank top and white lace tights that accentuated her curves.

A source previously claimed the Aussie native's father, Leo Censori, had been angry with Kanye for parading his daughter like "a trashy naked trophy pony."

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," said an insider. "He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

According to the insider, Leo wanted to sit Kanye down and let him know "he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity."

"No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control," the source continued.