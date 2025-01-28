or
Steamy and Sultry! Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Most Shocking Photoshoots

Composite photo of Bianca Censori and Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori set pulses racing with these sultry photos!

By:

Jan. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West Celebrated Bianca Censori's Birthday

kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori often raise eyebrows due to their bold photos and risqué fashion.

On January 5, Kanye West uploaded a muted video of his wife, Bianca Censori, to celebrate her 30th birthday. The black-and-white clip showed the nude model posing in a bathtub.

"Happy birthday baby," the 47-year-old "Jesus Is King" rapper wrote.

Bianca Censori Almost Faced a Wardrobe Malfunction

kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @kurrco/X

Bianca Censori and Kanye West hit a rough patch in 2024.

In a video on X, Censori's backless halter top nearly exposed her chest as she intimately danced with her husband in the middle of the dance floor at her birthday party.

They Rang in the New Year Together

kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shared intimate photos of themselves, which they took while ringing in 2025 together.

Censori flaunted her rear while wearing a black bodysuit and stiletto boots in a photo captured by West on New Year's Day.

Bianca Censori Showed More Skin

kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @ye/Instagram

The couple previously sparked controversy after they were spotted in a compromising position during a boat ride in Italy in 2023.

In another New Year's Eve photoset, West's Aussie wife left little to the imagination as she leaned toward the rapper's camera while glancing back in the mirror. She showcased her curves in a beige fishnet bodysuit, only allowing a star emoji to cover her modesty.

Bianca Censori Modeled a Tank Top

kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori sparked divorce rumors after their controversial Italian getaway.

In January 2024, the "Stronger" hitmaker shared another revealing snap of Censori in a revealing tank top and barely-there underwear to promote the Yeezy x Mowalola "Wet" shirt. The Australian fashion designer completed her look with a faux fur hat that covered her face.

Kanye West Shrugged Off Backlash Over Bianca Censori's Skimpy Outfits

kanye west and bianca censoris most shocking photoshoots
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori exchanged vows in December 2022.

Despite receiving criticism for making Censori wear revealing and skimpy outfits, the Yeezy founder uploaded another photoset of his braless muse in a pink tank top and white lace tights that accentuated her curves.

A source previously claimed the Aussie native's father, Leo Censori, had been angry with Kanye for parading his daughter like "a trashy naked trophy pony."

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," said an insider. "He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

According to the insider, Leo wanted to sit Kanye down and let him know "he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity."

"No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control," the source continued.

