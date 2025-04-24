Kanye West Claims Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Wanted Bianca Censori for Skims Campaign as He Calls Out Matriarch Kris Jenner in Savage Rant
Kanye West is ranting on social media again — and this time, he’s taking direct shots at Kim Kardashian, her Skims brand and her mom, Kris Jenner.
The rapper went off on X (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted post, claiming his ex-wife wanted Bianca Censori — his current wife — to model for her shapewear line.
“They wanted to put my wife in SKIMS,” the controversial rapper claimed in a since-deleted post.
He then pulled his former mother-in-law — the momager behind her daughters, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — into the drama, writing, “Every good piece of good p---- don’t work for you, Kris.”
“Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK,” he ranted on X.
Kanye also said he’s had enough of just being allowed to "see" the kids, claiming he wants a real role going forward.
“I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” Kanye posted, adding that he hasn’t seen his son Saint this year.
“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” the “Runaway” singer continued.
The drama hit another level after Kanye tried to include his eldest daughter, North, on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs — who’s currently jailed in Brooklyn, N.Y., and awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. However, the mom-of-four reportedly stepped in and blocked it.
“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop," Kim said in one screenshot of their alleged text convo.
She continued, “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”
Last month, Kanye got even more candid about his past with Kim during a chat with DJ Akademiks.
“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he admitted.