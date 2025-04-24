or
Kanye West Claims Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Wanted Bianca Censori for Skims Campaign as He Calls Out Matriarch Kris Jenner in Savage Rant

kanye west kim kardashian skims drama
Source: MEGA

Kanye West claimed ex-wife Kim Kardashian wanted wife Bianca Censori to model for a Skims campaign.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 7:58 a.m. ET

Kanye West is ranting on social media again — and this time, he’s taking direct shots at Kim Kardashian, her Skims brand and her mom, Kris Jenner.

The rapper went off on X (formerly Twitter) in a now-deleted post, claiming his ex-wife wanted Bianca Censorihis current wife — to model for her shapewear line.

“They wanted to put my wife in SKIMS,” the controversial rapper claimed in a since-deleted post.

kanye says bianca was asked to model for skims
Source: MEGA

The controversial rapper claimed Kim Kardashian wanted his wife, Bianca Censori, to model for Skims.

He then pulled his former mother-in-law — the momager behind her daughters, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — into the drama, writing, “Every good piece of good p---- don’t work for you, Kris.”

As OK! previously reported, the tension between Kanye and the famous family has been heating up — especially when it comes to co-parenting his and Kim's kids — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

In another post, he accused Kim and her team of cutting him out of their kids’ lives.

kanye slams kris jenner in new rant
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is going after Kim Kardashian and her family again.

“Yes I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK,” he ranted on X.

Kanye also said he’s had enough of just being allowed to "see" the kids, claiming he wants a real role going forward.

“I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME,” Kanye posted, adding that he hasn’t seen his son Saint this year.

kanye opens up about kids and kim
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is upset over how their kids are being raised.

“ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE,” the “Runaway” singer continued.

The drama hit another level after Kanye tried to include his eldest daughter, North, on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs — who’s currently jailed in Brooklyn, N.Y., and awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges. However, the mom-of-four reportedly stepped in and blocked it.

kanye kim fight over north diddy song
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reportedly blocked her eldest child, North, from being on a track with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

“I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop," Kim said in one screenshot of their alleged text convo.

She continued, “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her.”

Last month, Kanye got even more candid about his past with Kim during a chat with DJ Akademiks.

“I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with them, but that wasn’t God’s plan,” he admitted.

