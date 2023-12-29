Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Will Have a 'Fiery' Start to 2024, Filled With 'Arguing' and 'Disagreeing,' Psychic Predicts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori may be gearing up for a tension-filled 2024.
According to psychic Inbaal Honigman, the disgraced rapper, 46, and the architect, 28, could endure some bumps one year after secretly tying the knot.
"The two of Wands card lets us know that Kanye has his goals for the coming year set firmly in his mind, and Bianca does too, and they can't decide whose are more important," the clairvoyant claimed while adding how the first week of the year will be a "fiery one" for the pair.
"They don't get to go where they want and do what they like, they need to be seen in the right places and be wearing the perfect outfits," Honigman alleged of their creative tendencies creating problems between them.
"This card shows an extremely exclusive location for the glamorous pair, and they ring in the new year in an environment that doesn't encourage photography, so the images from that night are curated and edited by the fashion designer and his team," he added.
"They'd have loved to have an evening just for themselves, the Hermit card suggests. They can see how public life interferes with their relationship, and they miss the days that they could just stay at home together and hid," Honigman said.
As rumors swirled of a possible split between West and Censori, the psychic claimed the "Heartless" artist will not be looking to better his relationship with his spouse anytime soon.
"But Kanye has his own ideas for the year," Inbaal explained. "He is in no hurry to shelf his plans and make his wife a priority. They will be arguing and disagreeing during the first few days of the year."
According to insiders, the duo have been experiencing a rough patch as West's control of Censori has become a major issue. "Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting." a source explained.
"Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian] was and he cannot treat her as such," the insider continued. "Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami. Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this."
The Mirror spoke to the psychic about West and Censori.