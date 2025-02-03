Grammys Security Guard Tries to Keep Cool as He Helps Bianca Censori Put Her Coat Back on After Indecent Exposure Stunt
This likely wasn't in his job description.
A security guard at the 2025 Grammy Awards has gone viral after not knowing where to look while helping Kanye West's nearly naked wife, Bianca Censori, cover up on the red carpet.
The employee attempted to keep his eyes both toward the floor and straight ahead while holding up Censori's long black jacket after she dropped it to reveal her essentially nude body — with only a see-through piece of fabric covering her private parts.
The security guard successfully kept his cool during the ordeal, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Censori's awkward moment with the security guard occurred minutes after she completely shocked photographers, fellow awards show attendees and viewers at home by going commando on the red carpet.
As OK! previously reported, a lip reader claimed West ordered his wife to "make a scene" before she dropped her coat to expose her behind and turned around to flaunt her frontside.
Shortly after Censori's indecent exposure stunt, the Australian architectural designer and her husband got in their car and ditched the event — never seeming to actually make it inside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the awards show itself on Sunday, February 2.
While initial reports alleged West and Censori were escorted out of the venue by police, multiple outlets later confirmed the couple opted to leave on their own accord.
West, whose track "Carnival" was nominated for Best Rap Song at the Grammys this year, later took to Instagram to gush over his wife and her statement red carpet style.
"Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever," the "I Wonder" rapper captioned a since-deleted post. "My love my best friend My wife."
This isn't the first time Censori has stepped out in a stripped-down ensemble, as West has been spotted parading his wife around in little to no clothing on numerous occasions ever since they tied the knot in December 2022.
Back in August, a source spilled on the couple's relationship, alleging: "Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life."
"He films her from every angle before they go out," the insider told In Touch. "Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning."
West apparently "also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks," as the confidante added: "She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!"
Daily Mail obtained photos of the security guard helping Censori put her coat back on.