Grammys Security Guard Tries to Keep Cool as He Helps Bianca Censori Put Her Coat Back on After Indecent Exposure Stunt

A security guard at the 2025 Grammy Awards has gone viral after not knowing where to look while helping Kanye West 's nearly naked wife, Bianca Censori , cover up on the red carpet.

