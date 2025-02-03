or
Kanye West Shares PDA-Filled Snapshots of Nearly Naked Wife Bianca Censori Practicing Wild Grammy Awards Moment

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: @kanyewest/x

Kanye West shared new revealing photos of his wife on social media.

By:

Feb. 2 2025, Published 9:21 p.m. ET

Kanye West took to social media to share photos of himself and wife Bianca Censori seemingly practicing their shocking reveal from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

On Sunday, February 2, the "Runaway" rapper posted an odd assortment of filtered snapshots to X that included the Australian architectural designer standing almost totally naked in front of a white wall — sometimes on her own, sometimes with Ye at her side.

kanye west pda filled photos nearly naked bianca censori grammy awards
Source: @kanyewest/x

Bianca Censori appeared to be practicing her surprising red carpet moment.

One picture showed West standing beside his wife as he leaned down to kiss her neck. In a few others, the pair were engaged in a full make-out session for the camera.

As OK! previously reported, Censori arrived at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night wearing a black fur coat. However, when it was her and West's turn to pose on the red carpet, she turned her back to the cameras and dropped her coat to reveal she was almost completely naked.

kanye west pda filled photos nearly naked bianca censori grammy awards
Source: @kanyewest/x

Kanye West and Bianca Censori kissed in several of the photos.

All she appeared to be wearing was a see-through mesh dress that left nothing to the imagination, exposing both her chest and her backside, as she left many viewers of the popular award show unamused.

One X user said, "This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired," and another person sarcastically quipped, "Is this his new fashion brand, invisible clothes?"

Kanye West

kanye west pda filled photos nearly naked bianca censori grammy awards
Source: @kanyewest/x

Kanye West was slammed on social media after sharing the uploads.

Following his new uploads to X, the negative comments continued to pour in.

One critic said, "Sir, you've got kids this feels weird," and a second person noted, "On a 1-10 scale for how unnecessary it is for a man to take his wife in public essentially naked, I'm gonna go with about 119."

kanye west pda filled photos nearly naked bianca censori grammy awards
Source: @kanyewest/x

It's been reported Kanye West and Bianca Censori were escorted out of the Grammys for the stunt.

Soon after the bizarre stunt, rumors swirled both West and Censori had been kicked out of the Grammys.

Entertainment Tonight shared a post on Instagram claiming the pair arrived at the event "uninvited with an entourage of about five people" before they were escorted out. The social media update was quickly removed.

A source later spilled to another outlet that the cops were told the wild look "was an attempt to replicate the album cover of ‘Vultures,'" in which Censori sported nothing but thigh-high boots and a black piece of fabric covering her backside.

While X community notes said that Ye was not kicked out of the event and had been invited all along, an official statement has not been released on the matter.

