Kanye West 'Peed' Outside a Club Before First Kiss With Julia Fox

After speaking through phone calls and text messages, the former pair finally met in person on New Year's Eve in Miami in 2021. The model noted how, upon hugging West – whom she refers to in the book as "the artist" — for the first time, he started "scanning the folds of my body," leading her to believe it was the "the beginning of something truly special."

However, things went from magical to downright disgusting when the pair decided to go outside the club to talk. "The artist starts peeing on the wall, and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox wrote in the juicy tell-all before telling the people outside the establishment, "You better not take any pictures!"