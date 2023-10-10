Kanye West 'Peed' Outside a Club Before First Kiss With Julia Fox
Julia Fox is giving the shocking details behind her first date with Kanye West.
In the Uncut Gems actress' new book, Down the Drain, Fox, 33, got honest about how her headline-making romance with the disgraced rapper, 46, began after the two connected through mutual friends.
After speaking through phone calls and text messages, the former pair finally met in person on New Year's Eve in Miami in 2021. The model noted how, upon hugging West – whom she refers to in the book as "the artist" — for the first time, he started "scanning the folds of my body," leading her to believe it was the "the beginning of something truly special."
However, things went from magical to downright disgusting when the pair decided to go outside the club to talk. "The artist starts peeing on the wall, and I quickly jump in front of him," Fox wrote in the juicy tell-all before telling the people outside the establishment, "You better not take any pictures!"
"Once he zips his pants back up, he puts his arms around me and pulls me in close, kissing me passionately," she recalled of the strange moment.
The short-lived relationship between the two — which only lasted from January until February 2021 — was filled with bizarre moments for Fox. "I thought ultimately I'd be helping a precarious situation. But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet," she said of being with the "Heartless' rapper following his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The podcast host also alleged that she and West never got intimate during their time together. When asked in a recent interview about the gritty details of her life between the sheets — which she openly writes about in the book — she made it clear that was the one romance she would not be spilling the dirty details on.
"Because there, like, wasn't any. It wasn't really about that," she said of never getting physical with West — whom she later split from due to his inability to deal with his "unresolved issues."
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don't have time for it or energy," she recalled in a 2022 interview about their break up. "I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that."
