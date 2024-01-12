'I Don't Hide in Anyone's Shadow': Larsa Pippen Denies 'Sucking Up' to the Kardashians After Falling Out
Larsa Pippen made it clear she never played second fiddle to the Kardashians.
After The Real Housewives of Miami alum was slammed by costar Adrina De Moura, claiming Pippen, 49, spent "10 years, kissing the Kardashians' a--" before returning to the Bravo show, the social media star explained she never kowtowed to anyone.
"If you know me, you know that for the last 10 years, I've been working on my brand and my superstar kids," Pippen said of the "Feel the Rush" singer's claim against her regarding her former friendship with Kim Kardashian.
"That's really where I've been. I haven't been anywhere else or sucking up to anyone else. I've always lived in different states. Always had famous friends and always been working to grow and evolve," she added.
"Adriana is literally the same person she was 13 years ago," the Traitors star hit back at De Moura. "She says that because she hasn’t evolved. I feel like for me, I’ve evolved and come so far from where I was 13 years ago. So I don’t really pay her or anyone who says that any attention because I feel like I’m really focused on the things that matter, the things that make a difference for me and the people around me."
"I don't hide in anyone's shadow," Pippen emphasized. "I’m my own person. I feel like I’m good being alone. I’m good."
- Larsa Pippen Steps Out With Son Preston In West Hollywood As She Prepares To Spill The Tea On Kim Kardashian Fallout On 'RHOM': Photos
- Larsa Pippen Claims She Was Dropped By Kim Kardashian Because She 'Knew Too Much' About The 'KUWTK' Alum's Crumbling Marriage To Kanye West
- Kim Kardashian Thinks Larsa Pippen Is 'Trying To Stay Relevant' After Tell-All
During a 2022 episode of the Bravo series, the former basketball wife opened up about the end of her longtime friendship with the SKIMS founder, 43, and her family, claiming she was the "person that was stuck in the middle" of Kardashian and Kanye West's martial issues.
"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye," she revealed. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Pippen said she felt "betrayed" by the famous family after they failed to defend her from rumors that she's hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson.
“People were DMing me or writing me on Instagram and stuff, and on Twitter, like, ‘Oh, you’re no longer friends with them because you hooked up with Tristan,'” she recalled in the resurfaced interview clip. “I was like, ‘That’s not true.'”
People conducted the interview with Pippen.