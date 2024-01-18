'So Creepy': Kanye West 'Set Out to Clone' Ex Kim Kardashian by Marrying Bianca Censori
Kanye West has continued to draw inspiration from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Despite the controversial rapper, 46, having been married to his new spouse, Bianca Censori, for over a year, insiders claim West is still "obsessed" with the SKIMs founder, 43, and has aimed to make the architect, 29, look just like his former flame.
"Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way," a source spilled. "It’s just so creepy."
"Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head," noted the insider close to Kardashian, who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with West. "It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!"
The "Heartless" artist recently came under fire over his birthday tribute to Censori, as he seemingly shaded the reality star when he referred to his brood as "our children" when talking about his new wife.
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," West penned in an Instagram tribute.
His sweet words toward the model came after a source close to the couple said Censori recently laid down the law over her husband's controlling tendencies.
"Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the source revealed. "Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim was and he cannot treat her as such."
"Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her," the insider said of Censori taking back control in their romance. "This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self. This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami. Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this."
Star spoke with sources close to Kardashian.