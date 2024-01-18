'So Creepy': Kanye West 'Set Out to Clone' Ex Kim Kardashian by Marrying Bianca Censori

"Kanye clearly set out to clone Kim, which disgusts her, but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way," a source spilled. "It’s just so creepy."

"Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head," noted the insider close to Kardashian, who shares children North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with West. "It’s like he’s turned Bianca into his personal robot. With the added indignity that she’s paraded around half-naked all the time!"