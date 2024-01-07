Kanye West Slammed for Naming Wife Bianca Censori the 'Stepmother to Our Children' in 'Crazy' Birthday Tribute
Was Kanye West dissing ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
On Saturday, January 6, the rapper shared a gushing birthday tribute in honor of his new spouse Bianca Censori, who he tied the knot with in December 2022.
“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me,” he penned alongside a close up snap of the 29-year-old’s face.
In response to the upload, fans were outraged for Kardashian as they focused on how West claimed he and the Skims founder’s kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4 — were he and Censori’s.
“Not him saying ‘our children,’” one person wrote, while another added, “’Our children’ is crazyyyy🤣.”
“Imagine Kim posted ‘our children’ with another guy tho,” a third user pointed out, while another came to the reality TV star’s defense, noting, “’Our children’? I don’t like that on behalf of Kim 😭😅🧍🏻♀️.”
“'Our children’ you mean your children smh,” another person said, as one more user asked, “Our kids? Is he confused?”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time West has received backlash after sharing images of Censori.
On Tuesday, January 2, after posting racy snaps of the Australian native, followers coundn’t help but comment on her resemblance to Kardashian.
"No pants this year," West penned on one upload of Censori with nothing but a fur pelt over her chest and a black thong.
"Dropped sumn?" the musician said on another picture of his lover, as she sported a small black corset and only straps covering her chest area.
In response to the social media content, condemned West of his treatment of Censori as well as comparing her to Kardashian.
"He is using her and dominating her. She's allowing it. Sad,” one user said, while another exclaimed, "Waittt that’s NOT Kim???"
"She looks too much like Kim. I can't," another person added.
The comparisons between the two women did not stop there, as on Friday, January 5, Kardashian shared a slew of snaps of herself rocking a fur hat and matching coat, which led those to think she may have been copying West and Censori’s recent photoshoot.
"Kimmy cakes my love. Haven't seen you wear these hats until Bianca started wearing them, lol," one user stated, while a second claimed, "That’s Bianca’s look .. OMG grow up Kim!"