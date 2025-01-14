Kanye West Posts and Deletes Nearly Naked Photo of Wife Bianca Censori Spilling Out of Very Risqué String Bikini
Kanye West appeared to have second thoughts after sharing a very risqué photo of wife Bianca Censori, as shortly after he uploaded the snap to his Instagram Story on Monday, January 13, the rapper deleted the post.
Nonetheless, countless social media users caught wind of the shocking image and spread it across the internet.
The picture was a selfie of Censori, 30, wearing a barely there bikini that consisted of strings holding two narrow pieces of black fabric in place over her chest, with more string coming across the center of her body to attach to her very low-rise swimsuit bottoms.
This is hardly the first time the rapper, 47, has posted seductive photos of his spouse, as he celebrated her birthday earlier this month by sharing a video of Censori nude in a bathtub.
The pair also marked her special day with a dance party, with a video of the architect gyrating on her man going viral.
While the couple was hit with divorce rumors late last year, they've clearly managed to overcome the rough patch.
"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," an insider spilled to a news outlet.
"Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP," the source shared. "He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it."
West already shares daughters North, 11, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44 — though as OK! reported, the Grammy winner allegedly rarely sees them.
One source revealed West is "sadly not around very much" for the kids, making the SKIMS designer "pretty much a single mom."
"Although she has help, it's still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything," the insider noted of the reality star.
The mom-of-four discussed the situation on a November 2024 episode of Zoe Winkler's "What in the Winkler?" podcast, telling the host, "You and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment, and you know, feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone."
Kardashian admitted she's "basically raising four kids" by herself.
"Even though we have great support systems and we have people around us, but sometimes in the middle of the night when [the kids are] all sleeping in your bed, kicking you and crying and waking up..." the aspiring lawyer expressed. "It’s not something I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment. Or people will always jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help."