Bianca Censori Shows Off Her Behind in Gray Thong Bodysuit While at Toyko Airport With Husband Kanye West: Photos
Bianca Censori doesn't like to wear your typical airport attire!
On Thursday, January 30, the wife of Kanye West, 30, was spotted alongside her husband, 47, in a cheeky gray bodysuit at the Tokyo airport.
The couple appeared to be leaving Japan, and in photos from the day, Censori showed off her behind in the tight long-sleeve ensemble, which she paired with matching gray tights and silver metallic heels.
The brunette beauty also wore her hair in a low bun and accessorized with black shades, while the rapper donned white pants and a white hoodie.
The Australian native’s revealing outfit comes as no surprise, as West frequently shares very risqué photos of Censori on social media.
As OK! previously reported, earlier this month, the “Stronger” artist was ridiculed for uploading sultry images of Censori in the bathtub and in a barely there bikini.
"His kids will view these images. It's beyond sickening and they'll be damaged by this," one person penned, referencing the Grammy winner’s four children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44.
"He doesn't love her. Narcissists can only love themselves," another user claimed.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Others noted Censori is likely an equal participant when it comes to putting her figure on display.
"They are both sick. Even if she's willing to or he's forcing her to wear these outrageous clothes and pose for these photos, remember his kids will see this. Class act Kanye," someone else said.
One more individual added: "Nothing right about this bloke. To see him treat his wife with such disrespect is revolting. If she thinks it's ok for him to dress her this way then she is part of the problem as well."
While it is undetermined whether West is the one who dresses Censori up in steamy looks, one source claimed she enjoys shocking people with her fashion choices.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public," the insider said. "She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
Despite rumors swirling last year that the duo’s marriage was in trouble due to West's controlling behavior, the pair now seem to be in a good place.
"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," a separate source said.
"Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP," they stated. "He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it."