'Battered' Bianca Censori Rumors Are 'Absurd,' Kanye West's Rep Milo Yiannopoulos Claims

"Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness," the post read. "Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish People. Amen."

The message appeared to be referencing the rapper's shocking social media rants in which he called himself a "Nazi" and made a number of derogatory comments about the Jewish community.