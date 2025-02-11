'Battered' Bianca Censori Rumors Are 'Absurd,' Kanye West's Rep Milo Yiannopoulos Claims
Milo Yiannopoulos slammed the rumors that Kanye West was forcing Bianca Censori to dress a certain way after a fake account claiming to be the Australian architectural designer sparked concerns for her wellbeing.
"Lord, I lift up my husband to You with love & concern. Soften his heart, guide his words, and fill him with wisdom and kindness," the post read. "Protect him from trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people. Despite our differences, I love him unconditionally. Strengthen our bond & help me be a source of patience & encouragement. I trust in Your grace to work in his heart. God Bless Israel and All The Good Jewish People. Amen."
The message appeared to be referencing the rapper's shocking social media rants in which he called himself a "Nazi" and made a number of derogatory comments about the Jewish community.
One user in the comments section responded, "This situation might be unsafe for Bianca," and another said, "All you need to do is ask for help."
As the social media update racked up views and shares, Yiannopoulos — who is a former far-right political commentator and currently represents Censori and West through his Tarantula talent management company — told an outlet that the "'battered Bianca' narrative" circulating was "hysterical and absurd."
"There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears," he added. "The name of that person is Bianca Censori."
Yiannopoulos acknowledged West is the "final boss" in fashion choices due to his experience in the industry, but Censori is the "guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses."
The post has been flagged by X as an account reportedly "impersonating" another person, but it has yet to be removed.
This comes after Censori stunned viewers of the 2025 Grammy Awards when she dropped her coat on the red carpet to reveal her completely sheer dress that almost fully exposed her chest and backside.
As the clip rapidly circulated online, many suggested Censori had been pressured to agree to the daring reveal. Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers also chimed in on the discussion, claiming the messages she'd received "defending this behavior" were "abhorrent."
"I've spent the past almost 2 years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes," she wrote via her Instagram Story on February 3.
The Hollywood Reporter shared Yiannopoulos' statement.