'Thank God!': Comedian Heather McDonald Has Epic Reaction to Kanye West and Bianca Censori Allegedly Divorcing

“Thank God,” she said in regards to Censori allegedly leaving West. “My question is, didn’t he talk this antisemitic stuff while he was with her a year ago? Did she finally see Schindler’s List or something? Like, what the f---? Why did it not completely horrify you when he did this all the other times?”

The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host added she feels compelled to speak out about the rapper's hate speech toward Jewish people. “You have to draw attention to it because there’s already so much antisemitism,” she explained. “Anytime I stand up for antisemitism, I get DM’s and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much for standing up for it. And you’re not Jewish.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Why is nobody else doing this?” McDonald also noted it's “really scary” that someone like West could “indoctrinate” people into thinking a certain way with his anti-Jewish rhetoric.