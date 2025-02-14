'Thank God!': Comedian Heather McDonald Has Epic Reaction to Kanye West and Bianca Censori Allegedly Divorcing
In the wake of reports Kanye West and Bianca Censori have split, comedian Heather McDonald — who was friendly with the Kardashians at one point — had an epic response about the rumors.
“Thank God,” she said in regards to Censori allegedly leaving West. “My question is, didn’t he talk this antisemitic stuff while he was with her a year ago? Did she finally see Schindler’s List or something? Like, what the f---? Why did it not completely horrify you when he did this all the other times?”
The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host added she feels compelled to speak out about the rapper's hate speech toward Jewish people. “You have to draw attention to it because there’s already so much antisemitism,” she explained. “Anytime I stand up for antisemitism, I get DM’s and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much for standing up for it. And you’re not Jewish.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Why is nobody else doing this?” McDonald also noted it's “really scary” that someone like West could “indoctrinate” people into thinking a certain way with his anti-Jewish rhetoric.
As far as what the tipping point was in Censori allegedly pulling the plug on the relationship, the former Chelsea Lately star thinks “she was pissed” about the $8 million West spent on his Super Bowl commercial, which led people to his website to purchase a T-shirt with a swastika on it.
McDonald also believes there was a prenuptial agreement of sorts that had “some type of money that must have gone up” the longer Censori stayed.
In regards to why she would have gotten together with the infamous rapper in the first place, McDonald shared Censori “obviously likes attention and wants to be something more than she was before meeting him. So whatever that is, it will be interesting to see what she does with her fame.”
- 'Battered' Bianca Censori Rumors Are 'Absurd,' Kanye West's Rep Milo Yiannopoulos Claims
- Roasted! Heather McDonald Calls Bethenny Frankel The 'Biggest Hypocrite' For Sending Legal Warning To TikTok Star
- Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Blasts Kanye West and Bianca Censori Over Their 'Concerning' Red Carpet Stunt: 'Uncomfortable'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The famous comedian also dished on Censori’s infamous 2025 Grammy’s red carpet appearance in which she dropped a coat to reveal a near-naked getup. “What made you want to agree to that?” McDonald questioned. “It’s kind of funny because Chrissy Teigen thought she was going to get the crowd talking, and it’s like, another sheer dress with underwear underneath? Big f------- deal. Who cares?”
She also mentioned a lip reader who claimed West allegedly told his then-wife "let’s make a scene" before she took off her coat, which McDonald agreed aided in making the stunt feel completely staged.
“I can’t wait for her to come forward and go on a podcast,” McDonald added. “It could be mine. I just hope she stays away, and then I hope she spills the beans about what the h--- this was.”
McDonald is currently touring her show The Juicy Scoop Experience, with a show on February 14 in New York City.