or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Heather McDonald
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

'Thank God!': Comedian Heather McDonald Has Epic Reaction to Kanye West and Bianca Censori Allegedly Divorcing

Composite photo of Heather McDonald, Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald said had an epic response when talking about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's alleged split.

By:

Feb. 14 2025, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In the wake of reports Kanye West and Bianca Censori have split, comedian Heather McDonald — who was friendly with the Kardashians at one point — had an epic response about the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Heather McDonald
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald would like Bianca Censori to come on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank God,” she said in regards to Censori allegedly leaving West. “My question is, didn’t he talk this antisemitic stuff while he was with her a year ago? Did she finally see Schindler’s List or something? Like, what the f---? Why did it not completely horrify you when he did this all the other times?”

The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host added she feels compelled to speak out about the rapper's hate speech toward Jewish people. “You have to draw attention to it because there’s already so much antisemitism,” she explained. “Anytime I stand up for antisemitism, I get DM’s and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much for standing up for it. And you’re not Jewish.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Why is nobody else doing this?” McDonald also noted it's “really scary” that someone like West could “indoctrinate” people into thinking a certain way with his anti-Jewish rhetoric.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald questioned why Kanye West's anti-Jewish rants didn't 'horrify' Bianca Censori last year.

Article continues below advertisement

As far as what the tipping point was in Censori allegedly pulling the plug on the relationship, the former Chelsea Lately star thinks “she was pissed” about the $8 million West spent on his Super Bowl commercial, which led people to his website to purchase a T-shirt with a swastika on it.

McDonald also believes there was a prenuptial agreement of sorts that had “some type of money that must have gone up” the longer Censori stayed.

In regards to why she would have gotten together with the infamous rapper in the first place, McDonald shared Censori “obviously likes attention and wants to be something more than she was before meeting him. So whatever that is, it will be interesting to see what she does with her fame.”

MORE ON:
Heather McDonald

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Heather McDonald
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald claimed Bianca Censori 'obviously likes attention.'

Article continues below advertisement

The famous comedian also dished on Censori’s infamous 2025 Grammy’s red carpet appearance in which she dropped a coat to reveal a near-naked getup. “What made you want to agree to that?” McDonald questioned. “It’s kind of funny because Chrissy Teigen thought she was going to get the crowd talking, and it’s like, another sheer dress with underwear underneath? Big f------- deal. Who cares?”

She also mentioned a lip reader who claimed West allegedly told his then-wife "let’s make a scene" before she took off her coat, which McDonald agreed aided in making the stunt feel completely staged.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Heather McDonald questioned what made Bianca Censori agree to the 2025 Grammy's red carpet stunt.

“I can’t wait for her to come forward and go on a podcast,” McDonald added. “It could be mine. I just hope she stays away, and then I hope she spills the beans about what the h--- this was.”

McDonald is currently touring her show The Juicy Scoop Experience, with a show on February 14 in New York City.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.