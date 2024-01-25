'Cry Baby B----': Jack Antonoff Savagely Shades Kanye West as Artists Have Same Upcoming Album Release Date
Jack Antonoff brought his hatred for Kanye West into 2024.
On Wednesday, January 24, the close friend and songwriting partner of Taylor Swift savagely called out the "Heartless" rapper after learning they were both releasing projects on the very same day.
Antonoff's rock band, Bleachers, is set to drop a self-titled album on Friday, March 8, when West's second installment of his and Ty Dolla $ign's trilogy, Vultures, is also being released to the public.
"Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b----," Antonoff, 39, declared via X (formerly named Twitter) of Kanye, who he has previously berated on social media for expressing antisemitic remarks in October 2022.
Antonoff has also sided with Swift throughout her yearslong feud with West ever since he infamously interrupted her VMAs Moon Man award acceptance speech for Best Female Video, claiming to the crowd that Beyoncé was the more-deserving nominee.
"Kanye a little b----" Antonoff wrote in response to West threatening to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" in a since-removed tweet.
Like Antonoff, Swift hasn't kept her feelings about West — or his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — a secret, even more than a decade after their initial feud began.
During her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, which was published last month, the "Love Story" singer fully name-dropped the SKIMS founder for helping her then-husband brand Swift as a liar after he released a vulgar song about the 12-time Grammy winner without her full consent.
"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," Swift expressed regarding backlash she faced after West and Kardashian branded her a snake ahead of her slithering Reputation era.
"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift explained during the rare interview. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."
West and Kardashian's actions pushed Swift to move "to a foreign country" in an attempt to escape what she felt was an industry of people out to get her.
"I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," she shared.