'Cry Baby B----': Jack Antonoff Savagely Shades Kanye West as Artists Have Same Upcoming Album Release Date

Antonoff's rock band, Bleachers, is set to drop a self-titled album on Friday, March 8, when West's second installment of his and Ty Dolla $ign's trilogy, Vultures, is also being released to the public.

"Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b----," Antonoff, 39, declared via X (formerly named Twitter) of Kanye, who he has previously berated on social media for expressing antisemitic remarks in October 2022.