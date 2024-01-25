OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jack Antonoff
OK LogoNEWS

'Cry Baby B----': Jack Antonoff Savagely Shades Kanye West as Artists Have Same Upcoming Album Release Date

jack antonoff shades kanye west pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 25 2024, Published 1:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jack Antonoff brought his hatred for Kanye West into 2024.

On Wednesday, January 24, the close friend and songwriting partner of Taylor Swift savagely called out the "Heartless" rapper after learning they were both releasing projects on the very same day.

Article continues below advertisement
jackantonoff
Source: mega

Jack Antonoff shaded Kanye West after learning they'd be releasing albums on the same day.

Antonoff's rock band, Bleachers, is set to drop a self-titled album on Friday, March 8, when West's second installment of his and Ty Dolla $ign's trilogy, Vultures, is also being released to the public.

"Kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b----," Antonoff, 39, declared via X (formerly named Twitter) of Kanye, who he has previously berated on social media for expressing antisemitic remarks in October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's second installment of his and Ty Dolla $ign's trilogy album, 'Vultures,' drops on March 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Antonoff has also sided with Swift throughout her yearslong feud with West ever since he infamously interrupted her VMAs Moon Man award acceptance speech for Best Female Video, claiming to the crowd that Beyoncé was the more-deserving nominee.

"Kanye a little b----" Antonoff wrote in response to West threatening to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" in a since-removed tweet.

Article continues below advertisement
jack antonoff
Source: MEGA

Jack Antonoff's rock band, Bleachers, is also releasing an album on March 8.

MORE ON:
Jack Antonoff
Article continues below advertisement

Like Antonoff, Swift hasn't kept her feelings about West — or his ex-wife Kim Kardashian — a secret, even more than a decade after their initial feud began.

During her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year, which was published last month, the "Love Story" singer fully name-dropped the SKIMS founder for helping her then-husband brand Swift as a liar after he released a vulgar song about the 12-time Grammy winner without her full consent.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
nicki minaj kanye west shuts down request
Source: mega

Kanye West's feud with Taylor Swift — and in turn Jack Antonoff — dates back to 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me," Swift expressed regarding backlash she faced after West and Kardashian branded her a snake ahead of her slithering Reputation era.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Swift explained during the rare interview. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

West and Kardashian's actions pushed Swift to move "to a foreign country" in an attempt to escape what she felt was an industry of people out to get her.

"I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," she shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.