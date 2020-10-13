Chrishell Stause‘s moves on Dancing With the Stars are smooth enough to have gained her some extra special attention! She revealed that she has been receiving DMs from hockey players lately as she makes her way through season 29 of the reality show.

“Yes, they have,” Stause, who split from husband Justin Hartley last year, admitted to Us Weekly during a joint interview with dance partner Gleb Savchenko after the show on Monday, October 12.

The Selling Sunset star didn’t reveal which athletes happened to be seeking her out, but she says she actually doesn’t have time for them at the moment. “To be honest with you, I’m so busy with the show,” she noted.

However, don’t get too discouraged, guys! “I am actually like super looking forward to that as soon as this journey’s over,” she clarified.

“I hope it’s not over soon, but conversations have been started that I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes after this is all over … right now, it’s too much all at once. I’m gonna focus on my contemporary and my Cha Cha’s,” she added.

Stause, 39, deserves to have some fun since she previously admitted it has been painful to see her ex move on following their separation. In November 2019, Hartley, 43, filed for divorce from Stause after two years of marriage, and the This Is Us star quickly moved on with actress Sofia Pernas.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she told PEOPLE.

At any rate, Stause has prepared herself so that she does not have to be in any rush to find a new partner and start a family. In fact, as she revealed, she was actually “in the middle” of freezing her eggs when “DWTS approached” her.

“So, for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,” she shared.