Bianca Censori 'Honors and Obeys' Kanye West, Says Former Staffer: She's 'a Traditionally-Minded Wife'

Aug. 12 2024, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Kanye West's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos had nothing but good things to say about the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, despite claims that she's in a controlling marriage.

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” Yiannopoulos, 39, wrote in an August 8 post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man,” he continued. “Pray for them both.”

People immediately had some thoughts on the remarks. One person wrote, "Traditionally minded LMAO," to which Yiannopoulos replied, "In the specific respect that."

Another person asked, "are u sure about this one? i wouldve bet she enabled him," while a third user said, "I don’t believe their relationship happened by chance. It was arranged. Based on older photos of her it seems that her personality has been 'altered.' Agree that she is probably in an impossible situation."

Yiannopoulos and the 47-year-old performer parted ways in May after the latter decided to launch a "Yeezy P---" studio.

“I wish Ye every success in the future. I have some concerns about his new team, and hope he proceeds with caution,” Yiannopoulos told TMZ on May 15, after the site shared his resignation letter.

As OK! previously reported, Yiannopoulos recently accused dentist Thomas P. Connelly of illegally supplying the father-of-four with recreational nitrous gas, pointing out how that might have affected his behavior over the years.

Yiannopoulos, who filed the affidavit, along with a complaint to the California Dental Board, claimed Connelly was participating in “reckless, unethical, dishonest, explorative and, upon information and belief, illegal conduct.”

Yiannopoulos filed the paperwork, as he's concerned about West.

The document claimed Connelly would supply “enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use” and would arrange “the physical transportation of four surgical size canisters by Connelly himself into the patient’s home on just one afternoon.”

The former staffer claimed the doctor charged “more than $50,000 per month for the service” and supplied “the gas along after the emergence of distressing symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.”

Yiannopoulos claimed the expert left the Grammy winner with “self-destructive consequences of dependence, showing indifference or worse to the prospect of permanent damage and brain or body.”

A rep for Connelly denied the allegations to TMZ, saying the narrative is “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”

