Kanye West Nowhere To Be Found As Former Business Manager Files For Extension To Serve Embattled Rapper With Lawsuit

Kanye West has seemingly disappeared as ex-business manager Thomas St. John continues to attempt to serve him with a $4.5 million lawsuit.

According to court documents filed on Monday, December 19, a man believed to be St. John has repeatedly tried to hand off the legal papers to the "Gold Digger" rapper, as well as Yeezy LLC, for quite some time. He is now requesting the court approve an extension in the case that he is unable to give Ye the documents by the end of March.