Kanye West Celebrates Son Saint's Birthday At Kim Kardashian's House After Supporting Hitler & Antisemitism
Kanye West was welcomed inside Kim Kardashian’s lavish Hidden Hills estate for their son’s birthday — even after the disgraced rapper publicly admitted to "liking Hitler," shared his support of Nazis and falsely claimed the Holocaust never happened.
The father-of-four reportedly spent several hours inside Kardashian’s household to celebrate Saint turning 7-years-old. It remains unclear whether any other members of the family were present at the Monday, December 5, intimate get-together.
Earlier in the day, the SKIMS founder shared a sweet birthday tribute for her eldest son, writing, “happy 7th birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!"
KANYE WEST APPEARS TO SKIP FOOTBALL PARTY KIM KARDASHIAN THROWS FOR SON SAINT'S 7TH BIRTHDAY: PHOTOS
The Instagram message was paired with a series of highlights from Saint’s iconic festivities on Sunday, December 4, featuring snaps of him and his friends at the Los Angeles Rams game, the mother-son duo on the field and the little boy even holding up the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.
West was not in attendance at the football game, but it appears the controversial fashion designer was intentionally invited to privately celebrate Saint’s actual birthday on Monday, according to a news publication.
Perhaps Kardashian’s extension of an olive branch has something to do with the estranged parents' divorce agreement, which was finally settled last week.
According to the settlement, West and The Kardashians star have “equal access” to their four children, North, 9, Saint, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
'SILENCE IS COMPLICITY': PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SPEAKS UP TO CONDEMN ANTISEMITISM AFTER KANYE WEST'S REMARKS
In addition to joint custody, the “Heartless” rapper has to pay the brunette bombshell $200,000 per month in child support, as well as cover 50 percent of each child’s educational and security expenses. Under any circumstance that either individual sparks a disagreement about their brood, both Kardashian and West have agreed to participate in mediation, OK! previously reported.
While the divorced duo tries to navigate their coparenting relationship, West — who wed the reality star in 2014 — didn't hesitate to falsely accuse Kardashian of cheating on him.
“Before we get outa here, I caught this guy with Kim,” West tweeted on Thursday, December 1, alongside a picture of NBA star Chris Paul. "Goodnight."
Earlier that same day, the widely hated celebrity joined Alex Jones' podcast, where he spewed Hitler-related antisemitic hate and was later banned from Twitter after he tweeted a photograph of a swastika inside an altered Star of David.