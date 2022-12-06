Kanye West Celebrates Son Saint's Birthday At Kim Kardashian's House After Supporting Hitler & Antisemitism

Kanye West was welcomed inside Kim Kardashian’s lavish Hidden Hills estate for their son’s birthday — even after the disgraced rapper publicly admitted to "liking Hitler," shared his support of Nazis and falsely claimed the Holocaust never happened.

The father-of-four reportedly spent several hours inside Kardashian’s household to celebrate Saint turning 7-years-old. It remains unclear whether any other members of the family were present at the Monday, December 5, intimate get-together.