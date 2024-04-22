'The Man Is Not Medicating Correctly': Kanye West Ridiculed for Shocking Answer When Asked About His Dream Threesome
Not a day goes by that Kanye West doesn't raise eyebrows with his remarks.
The rapper's latest viral comment came during a sneak peek at the premiere episode of Justin LaBoy's "The Download" podcast, which airs on the night of Monday, April 22.
"Who's one other woman y'all gonna have a threesome with? You could pick anyone in the world," the host asked West, also referring to the star's wife, Bianca Censori.
After a few seconds of thinking, the dad-of-four declared, "Michelle Obama! You gotta f--- the [former] president's wife!"
His words rubbed many the wrong way, with one person reacting on social media by tweeting, "this is sick."
"Not sure whose interviews are more chaotic. Orlando Brown or Kanye West. But I think they both need some medicine. This is wild," said another, while a third echoed, "The man is not medicating correctly."
As OK! reported, the vocalist's marriage with the Yeezy staffer has caused concern, as many believe he was controlling everything from her words to her extremely revealing outfits.
However, Censori's sister Angela Censori recently denied the gossip, stating to a news outlet, "We all support him. We support his new album. We support his new clothes he's dropping."
"It's all just bull----. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true,” Angelina added, seemingly referring to a source’s claims that Leo Censori “wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”
An insider told a separate outlet Bianca is fully involved when it comes to choosing to wear outrageous outfits.
"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity," the insider explained. "She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."
Kanye's musical collaborator Malik Yusef doubled down on those claims.
"Ye allows her a platform to be her full self. She knows he has power and she knows she is protected. He’s got a bunch of men around him with power," he said in an intervirew. "So she can experience her full self without any deleterious effects … without being harmed or touched or aggressed by anybody."
However, her scantily clad looks recently resulted in some trouble, as the Chicago native, 46, is now a suspect in a physical battery case, as it was alleged he punched a man who "assaulted" Bianca on April 16.
"He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses," West's spokesperson claimed to a news publication. "She was battered and sexually assaulted."