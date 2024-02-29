Kanye West Demands Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Remove Their Kids From 'Fake School for Celebrities Used by the System'
Kanye West made a very public demand to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
On Thursday, February 29, the controversial rapper took to Instagram with a message for the mother of his four children — daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4.
"Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system,'" the "Heartless" hitmaker insisted of the private educational institution, which enrolls a wide range of students from preschool to 12th grade.
In the caption of the post, Kanye declared: "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for 👀. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children."
"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate," the 46-year-old wildly claimed.
Kanye concluded, "my two oldest know [who] they daddy is," in reference to North and Saint.
On the school's website, tuition for pre-K — which the exes' youngest son, Psalm, is assumed to be enrolled in — costs $25,000 for the 2024-2025 school year, plus additional fees, while kindergarten through sixth grade has a rate of $37,550, plus other costs.
The post from Kanye appeared to come out of left field, though the Yeezy designer has been rather chaotic on social media in recent years — especially after Kim filed for divorce in 2021. Their split wasn't finalized until 2022, roughly eight years after tying the knot in 2014.
Kanye's seemingly random social media declaration comes nearly two weeks after a source spilled on Kim and the erratic artist's current dynamic has co-parents, as OK! previously reported.
"It’s not like Kanye has settled down at all," an insider confessed, noting, "sometimes it feels like he amps up his behavior just to get Kim’s attention. She never knows which Kanye she’s going to get."
The confidante added: "Still, she’s decided to take a softer approach toward him and go with the flow more."
During the early days of their divorce, Kim would only communicate to Kanye through their assistants, however, the situation "was a mess," and the SKIMS founder soon "learned it's simpler just to text him directly or call him," the source explained.
"She also realized it’s best to be cordial at events they both need to attend instead of ignoring each other," the insider detailed, as Kim is likely to run into Kanye from time to time, especially while supporting their children at various activities like sporting games or school-related extracurriculars.
The confidante said Kim even makes "small talk" with her ex-husband and asks about his new wife, Bianca Censori — whom he married in December 2022.