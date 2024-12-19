or
Kanye West Wears Silver Jesus Mask During Bizarre Webcam Deposition Hearing in Viral Video

Kanye West wore a silver Jesus mask during his 2020 deposition.

Dec. 19 2024, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

A viral video featuring rapper Kanye West wearing a silver mask and abruptly ending his own 2021 deposition hearing has resurfaced.

The footage shows West in a combative 10-minute session where he was defending himself against a $10 million lawsuit related to the alleged misuse of AI technology.

Kanye West's 2020 webcam deposition resurfaced.

During the deposition, West, who was seen wearing a hat that read "Rooted in Ignorance," caused a stir by insisting on keeping his phone during the deposition.

Ye was told that the "ground rule" for depositions was to refrain from cellphone use so the person being interrogated could be "present and focused" on the examination.

In the clip, he said, "Due to my mental geniusness in order to focus on this b-------, I need to be on a phone."

His attorney, Ekwan Rhowe, urged the rapper to comply. However, his behavior became more peculiar when he put on a silver hood mask with an image of Jesus Christ in response to his attorney's request to cooperate.

Kanye West was sued for alleged misuse of AI technology.

Michael Popok from MyChannel, Inc., questioned West about why he was choosing to wear the mask, and the rapper told him, "Because you don’t have the right to see my face."

The Heartless singer's demeanor continued to escalate as he reacted harshly to inquiries about his location, asserting, "Are you stupid?! I’m not going to tell you all the things… You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America!"

West's deposition took a sudden turn when he abruptly closed his laptop only 10 minutes into the session, leaving the legal representatives stunned.

Kanye West

When the attorney questioned why Kanye West donned a mask, he replied, 'Because you don’t have the right to see my face.'

In 2020, MyChannel Inc., a Black-owned tech firm, sued West, claiming he had struck an oral deal with it to build his Sunday Service and Yeezy e-commerce platforms but then “reneged” without payment.

The business was seeking $20 million in damages.

The tech startup's legal team sought $62,725 in sanctions. However, the legal battle was ultimately resolved three months later through a confidential settlement and a mutual agreement to dismiss the case.

Ye's deposition resurfaced as a part of a one-hour TV special on A&E's Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath.

Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

West's history of erratic behavior has prompted concerns for his mental health over the years. As OK! previously reported, West revealed he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in a 2018 interview.

"I feel a heightened connection with the universe when I'm ramping up. It is a health issue," he explained of his diagnosis in a 2019 sit-down with David Letterman. "This — it's like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you're not going to push on him more. With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse."

