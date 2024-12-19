Kanye West Wears Silver Jesus Mask During Bizarre Webcam Deposition Hearing in Viral Video

During the deposition, West, who was seen wearing a hat that read "Rooted in Ignorance," caused a stir by insisting on keeping his phone during the deposition.

Ye was told that the "ground rule" for depositions was to refrain from cellphone use so the person being interrogated could be "present and focused" on the examination.

In the clip, he said, "Due to my mental geniusness in order to focus on this b-------, I need to be on a phone."

His attorney, Ekwan Rhowe, urged the rapper to comply. However, his behavior became more peculiar when he put on a silver hood mask with an image of Jesus Christ in response to his attorney's request to cooperate.