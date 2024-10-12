Nick Cannon's Shocking Admission: TV Star Was Only 16 When He First Attended One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties

"I have even been to one when I was a kid, like 16, 17 standing outside," he told hosts Jess Hilarious, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. "I've lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York."

"Like how the 'One More Chance' video look, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late '90s," Cannon added.