or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nick Cannon
OK LogoNEWS

Nick Cannon's Shocking Admission: TV Star Was Only 16 When He First Attended One of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties

Composite photo of Nick Cannon and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon revealed the first time he attended a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party was when he was underage.

By:

Oct. 12 2024, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nick Cannon opened up about his experience attending Sean "Diddy" Combs' wild parties.

During his Friday, October 11, appearance on The Breakfast Club, The Masked Singer host, 44, revealed that he first went to one of the disgraced rapper's infamous bashes when he was only 16 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannons shocking admission only first attended sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon opened up about the first time he attended a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party.

"I have even been to one when I was a kid, like 16, 17 standing outside," he told hosts Jess Hilarious, DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. "I've lived my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York."

"Like how the 'One More Chance' video look, that was real stuff out here. Like people standing at the door, who can get in and stuff. Bad Boy parties was official in New York in the late '90s," Cannon added.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannons shocking admission only first attended sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Nick Cannon stood outside to try to get into a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Combs, 54, was arrested in September and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution. The "Coming Home' artist pled not guilty but was denied bail and has been held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he will await his May 2025 trial.

The mogul's A-list gatherings were allegedly filled with nefarious activities. "You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen," Usher claimed in an interview about the parties.

MORE ON:
Nick Cannon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannons shocking admission only first attended sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian said of going to one of Combs' events, "I haven't been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m. Well, this party, I think half the people were b----naked."

Despite the allegations against the Making the Band alum, his mother, Janice Combs, 86, recently spoke out in support of her child. "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth and be vindicated," the matriarch claimed in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement
nick cannons shocking admission only first attended sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," she added. "To bear witness to what seems to be a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court."

Rolling Stone conducted the interview with Usher.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.