'Trash Supporting Trash': Kanye West Dissed for Making Surprise Appearance at Donald Trump Rally With Wife Bianca Censori
It looks like Kanye West is voting for Donald Trump in 2024.
On Saturday, August 17, the rapper, 47, was spotted stopping by a rally for the former president in Beverly Hills, Calif.
In a viral clip, the "Stronger" musician was seen pulling up to the event in his Tesla Cybertruck with his wife, Bianca Censori, in the passenger seat.
Fans then swarmed the star’s car as they waved “Make America Great Again” flags.
“Oh, it’s Kanye! What the h---?” one person yelled. West then shared a message with supporters, however, it was inaudible in the footage.
Censori, 29, did not appear to speak to the crowd and looked visibly uncomfortable.
West then drove off as the audience yelled, “We love you, Kanye!”
In response to the Grammy winner’s appearance, the public dissed the controversial father-of-four for his support of the Republican.
“Lowest of the low,” one person penned, while another added, “Gross.”
“Trash supporting trash,” a third user noted, as one more stated, “Embarrassing.”
Though West has not explicitly revealed who he is voting for in 2024, the Yeezy founder previously threw his support to the ex-prez.
As OK! previously reported, at one point, Trump and West had a close enough relationship that the politician wanted to arrange for the “Runaway” artist to do one of his church services at the White House.
On the July 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Trump’s ex-employee Alyssa Farah Griffin opened up about her time working for him in 2020.
"One day, he wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country, and I could think of few things less unifying than that. But we were like, 'Not the time or place, sir,'" Farah Griffin, who has since denounced her support for Trump, revealed.
Trump’s request came just before he and West had a falling out after West decided to run against Trump in 2020.
By 2022, the bond appeared to be completely broken, as Trump tweeted that West was "a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be Black," after the celeb brought white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes to have dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
"He shows up with three people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years," he stated. "I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"