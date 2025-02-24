Bianca Censori's Sister Shows Support for Kanye West After Rapper Shares Naked Photo of His Wife Amid Divorce Rumors
Bianca Censori's sister, Angelina Censori, doesn't have any hard feelings toward brother-in-law Kanye West despite rumors the couple may be headed for divorce.
On Monday, February 24, a news outlet published photos of Angelina wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt from the rapper's YZY collection while out and about in Melbourne, Australia.
Angelina had the hood pulled over her head and the top rolled up to show off her slim stomach, pairing it with matching sweatpants, wedge sneakers and a large black purse. Bianca's sister tuned out the noise by having one of her Earpods in while the other one dangled from the wire.
Her outing came shortly after the rapper, 47, posted yet another naked photo of his wife, 30, on social media, with this one showing off her backside.
"I'M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT, PRODUCED BY ME," Kanye captioned the upload.
Angelina likely didn't have an issue with the risqué snap, as she showed her approval for her sibling when Bianca wore a completely see-through dress to the 2025 Grammys by reposting a photo of her sister in the sheer outfit on social media.
On the other hand, their mother, Alexandra Censori, refused to comment on the scandal.
"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she told a reporter who asked about the situation. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."
Bianca and her spouse's relationship has confused fans, as insiders revealed earlier this month that his racist and anti-semitic tweets pushed her to want to end their two-year marriage.
As OK! reported, one source claimed the dad-of-four's decision to sell swastika T-shirts was "the last straw" for the model.
"She’s had enough," the insider said. "She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that."
"He’s saying that he has dominion over her and then he’s selling those shirts. It reflects on her, and she doesn’t want any part of that circus," the source added, referring to Kanye's tweet that he has final say over his wife's decisions.
It was reported that the couple did not have a prenup when they got hitched in December 2022.
The duo previously faced split rumors in October 2024, but just 24 hours after the report surfaced, they were seen getting cozy in Tokyo, Japan.
