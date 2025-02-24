Bianca Censori's Sister Shows Support for Kanye West After Rapper Shares Naked Photo of His Wife Amid Divorce Rumors

"I'M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT, PRODUCED BY ME," Kanye captioned the upload.

Angelina likely didn't have an issue with the risqué snap, as she showed her approval for her sibling when Bianca wore a completely see-through dress to the 2025 Grammys by reposting a photo of her sister in the sheer outfit on social media.

On the other hand, their mother, Alexandra Censori, refused to comment on the scandal.

"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she told a reporter who asked about the situation. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."