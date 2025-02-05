Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori Helped Him Come to Terms With His Autism Diagnosis

"My wife took me because she said, 'Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before,'" he said in the episode aired on Tuesday, February 4, episode. "And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have."

When he learned he had autism, West said he was able to start making sense out of his erratic behavior over the years.

"You’re like, 'Oh, man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat,' cause I just like Trump in general," he said. "And when people tell you to not do it … and that’s my problem, when fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way."

"It’s so difficult for them because this is like a grown man, you can’t tell him," he continued. "You can’t take control of his bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter."