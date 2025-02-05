Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori Helped Him Come to Terms With His Autism Diagnosis
Kanye West recently revealed how his wife, Bianca Censori, helped him with his autism diagnosis.
During an appearance on "The Download With Justin Laboy" podcast, the "Heartless" rapper shared that Censori had reservations about his initial diagnosis of bipolar disorder, claiming his behavior did not align with typical bipolar presentations she had witnessed before.
"My wife took me because she said, 'Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before,'" he said in the episode aired on Tuesday, February 4, episode. "And come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have."
When he learned he had autism, West said he was able to start making sense out of his erratic behavior over the years.
"You’re like, 'Oh, man, I’m gonna wear this [Donald] Trump hat,' cause I just like Trump in general," he said. "And when people tell you to not do it … and that’s my problem, when fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way."
"It’s so difficult for them because this is like a grown man, you can’t tell him," he continued. "You can’t take control of his bank account. You can’t control what I’m saying on Twitter."
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, "Autism spectrum disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave."
VeryWell Health states that ASD (autism spectrum disorder) is a "neurodevelopmental disorder ... it is not a mental illness."
Dissatisfied with the medication prescribed for bipolar disorder, which he believed inhibited his creativity, West opted to discontinue it upon learning of his autism diagnosis.
"I haven’t taken the medication since I found out it wasn’t bipolar, that it wasn’t the right diagnosis," West said. "It’s finding stuff that doesn’t block the creativity, obviously that’s what I bring to the world. It’s worth the ramp-up as long as y’all get the creativity."
The controversial artist is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, "Bully," slated for this summer. Additionally, he is collaborating with his 11-year-old daughter, North, on her debut album, "Elementary School Dropout," which he shared and quickly deleted from his Instagram account in January.
West shares North, along with daughter Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
As OK! previously reported, in 2022, Ye's antisemitic remarks triggered a fallout, resulting in the termination of sponsorships and partnerships, including his collaboration with Adidas, consequently leading to a substantial decline in his net worth.
Despite the tumultuous events, West remains steadfast in his artistic endeavors and family life.