'Pathetic': Donald Trump Mocked for Wearing New Red Hat Proudly Declaring He Was 'Right About Everything'
President-elect Donald Trump debuted a new hat on the golf course, which read in all caps: "TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING."
The red hat was swiftly mocked on social media, with several of the GOP leader's biggest critics slamming the 78-year-old's ego after winning the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared the images of the soon-to-be president alongside his VP pick, J.D. Vance, at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach and pointed out how "smug" and "condescending" the new hat was.
One X user wrote: "Trump reminds me of a 94-year-old relative of mine who has dementia and delusions of grandeur. But my relative looks far better physically than Trump, which says a lot about Donnie’s lifestyle."
Another person asked: "Has Trump done anything but play golf since being elected? It seems like he’s happy to do only that and let EIon [Musk] run everything."
A third person commented: "How pathetic."
The president-elect recently took to Truth Social to boost the same slogan from his hat with an edited image showing his face in capitalized letters which read "TRUMP WAS RIGHT."
Some of his biggest supporters also repeated the phrase in the comments.
The soon-to-be 47th president took a break from his favorite sport for several weeks of his campaign after he was targeted in an assassination attempt at the same club.
Ryan Wesley Routh waited for hours in the bushes on the fenceline of the course on September 15, 2024, with a loaded SKS semiautomatic rifle and camera set up to supposedly film the shooting.
Routh, 58, pointed his firearm out of the makeshift sniper’s nest while Trump was at a nearby hole, but a Secret Service agent was able to spot him in time and fired off five rounds that caused the gunman to run. He was later caught and indicted for the attempted assassination.
Since his election win, Trump has been celebrating at Mar-a-Lago and taking to the golf course again.
Recently, the former president hosted a New Year's Eve party at the Palm Beach resort, which included several high-profile guests such as his nominee for education secretary Linda McMahon, prominent GOP donor Miriam Adelson, Trump attorney Alina Habba, former boxing promoter Don King, longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and his wife Heidi, and Trump's children Don Jr., Eric and Tiffany.
Musk, one of the resort's latest celebrity residents, was also at the party. The Tesla billionaire has spent a considerable amount of time by Trump's side since Election Day.