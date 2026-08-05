Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Touch Tongues in Intimate PDA Photo
Aug. 5 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET
Kanye West and Bianca Censori aren't holding back when it comes to showing affection.
The couple grabbed attention once again after sharing a series of intimate black-and-white photo booth pictures featuring several flirty moments, including one snap where they appeared to touch tongues while posing face-to-face.
In the standout image, West, dressed in a black jacket and oversized sunglasses, leaned in close to his wife as they playfully stuck out their tongues toward each other. Censori matched the sultry mood with glamorous wavy hair and bold eye makeup.
Another photo showed Censori gently placing a finger against her lips while standing close to the rapper, who stared toward the camera with his signature serious expression behind dark sunglasses.
A third snap featured the pair posing side by side inside the photobooth. Censori once again rested a finger near her mouth while West kept his stoic expression.
The Couple Recently Stepped Out in Ibiza
The latest post comes just days after West and Censori were photographed walking hand in hand on their way to a nightclub in Ibiza while wearing very different looks.
The controversial rapper wore a black leather jacket with gray denim pants and a pair of white boots. Meanwhile, Censori turned heads in a skimpy monokini that barely covered her figure, finishing the outfit with black slip-on heels.
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Social Media Reacts to the Photos
The PDA-filled pictures quickly made the rounds online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions.
"Why does this woman keep being like this..." one user commented.
Another wrote, "Is his wife boring or what, why does he let her dress like this, f---"
A third added, "Why is she wandering around the street in her swimsuit?"
“A smart man, instead of carrying this lapdog, pays its price and uses a two-legged dog,” a fourth added.
West Faces New Legal Trouble
Beyond the buzz surrounding the couple's latest outing, West is also making headlines over a newly filed lawsuit.
According to TMZ, a music producer identified anonymously as John Doe claimed he was hired on August 1, 2024 — just two days before Vultures 2 was released — and was placed under an intense deadline without ever receiving payment for his work.
Doe is seeking at least $110,000 for seven released tracks — $80,000 related to Vultures 2 and $30,000 for Bully — along with additional damages tied to unreleased material.
He is also asking a judge to require West's companies to properly credit his work across streaming platforms.
“The producer claims Ye personally directed the recording sessions as he cranked out more than 400 vocal generations and created at least 13 custom A.I. voice models,” the outlet reported, adding, “he was tasked with reconstructing vocals, converting performances into other artists' modeled voices, and even using his own recordings as source material and in some of the finished masters.”
According to Doe, West's team acknowledged his contributions in late 2024, discussed updating his credits on digital streaming services and even offered him a master buyout, but he alleged the promised payment and credits never arrived.
Doe further claimed he repeatedly contacted Ye's business managers — including Milo Yiannopoulos — in an effort to receive compensation, though he said he still has not been paid.