Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids North and Chicago Make Surprise Appearance in Rapper's 'Bomb' Music Video: Watch

The former couple, who also share sons Saint, 8 and Psalm, 5, often involve their children in creative projects.

In September, the patriarch performed with all four kids at a Vultures 2 listening event in China, where they joined their dad onstage as the crowd went nuts over their appearance.

Additionally, at a listening party for the first Vultures album in December 2023, North took center stage on the track “Talking.”