Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids North and Chicago Make Surprise Appearance in Rapper's 'Bomb' Music Video: Watch
North and Chicago West are stepping into the spotlight!
The daughters of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a surprise appearance in the music video for “Bomb,” a track from Kanye's Vultures 2 album.
Released on Wednesday, November 27, the video features the two girls driving a Tesla Cybertruck as furry monsters chase them in an apocalyptic world.
The track, which is from the Vultures 2 album, released in August, features Yuno Miles, in addition to his eldest daughter, 11, who freestyles in some parts of the song, even delivering some lines in Japanese.
Meanwhile, her younger sister, Chicago, made her mark about 90 seconds in, declaring, “It’s Chicago.”
The video, which seems AI-generated, premiered on Kanye's official YouTube channel and was later shared by their mom Kim, who reposted it to Instagram with the caption, “BOMB ft. North West & Chicago West.”
The former couple, who also share sons Saint, 8 and Psalm, 5, often involve their children in creative projects.
In September, the patriarch performed with all four kids at a Vultures 2 listening event in China, where they joined their dad onstage as the crowd went nuts over their appearance.
Additionally, at a listening party for the first Vultures album in December 2023, North took center stage on the track “Talking.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Their eldest daughter's star power has been evident for years.
At just 6 years old, she delivered a memorable performance at the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, rapping as models walked the runway in 2020. Her mom watched emotionally alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian and niece Penelope Disick.
She’s also performed with Kanye's Sunday Service choir, singing renditions of “As” by Stevie Wonder and even showcasing her humor with a playful version of “Poopy-di scoop” from her dad's “Lift Yourself.”
In March, North announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout, a playful nod to Kanye’s 2004 classic, The College Dropout.
Months after taking a major step in her music career, the 11-year-old faced backlash over her role as young Simba in a live-to-film concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.
North, who was introduced onstage by Jason Weaver, the original singing voice of young Simba, found herself at the center of an online nepotism debate following her performance.
"She can't sing a f----- note 😂😂😂," one user commented on Weaver’s backstage post featuring him and North.
Another critic shared their disapproval, writing, "I was there, and that was just awkwardly painful to watch and listen to… At first, I thought it was a joke… But there was no punchline at the end… It’s too bad her mother didn’t tell her she’s just not ready for that."
"Nepo babies aren’t it. A slap in the face to TALENTED young performers. Instead, you’re supporting buying performances rather than earning them — not a good look for the Broadway community,” a third added.