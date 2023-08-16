Republican Kari Lake Pokes Fun at Ron DeSantis for Rubbing His 'Runny Nose and Sweaty Face' on People: 'He's So Awkward'
Steve Bannon and Kari Lake had a field day as they poked fun at Ron DeSantis during a recent episode of War Room, a show that airs on the far-right channel Real America's Voice.
During their chat, Bannon dissed the Florida governor, saying he caused his own demise by declaring that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election fairly, and Bannon then asked for Lake's opinion on DeSantis.
"Well, I said I was going to give him a pro tip because I was watching as he’s campaigning across Iowa, and I was hot and sweaty in the summer — I know people think of the cold winters there — but, you know, have you seen the video? It’s like every time he’s around people, he’s so awkward. He’s literally wiping the sweat off of his face and then touching people and rubbing his nose," she recalled.
"Ron, use a tissue, please," she suggested. "The people of Iowa do not appreciate having your runny nose and your sweaty face rubbed all over them."
"Be a human being and be polite," she added. "Blot your face with the tissue. But please don’t rub your, you know, sweat all over people. It’s absolutely rude."
Lake is never one to shy away from offering opinions on her peers, most recently praising Joe Rogan for claiming fraud likely occurred in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election, which she lost.
"All that — the Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss. It doesn’t look like that’s invalid," he continued. "It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas."
"In response to the podcaster's words, she tweeted, "People are waking up. 62% of Americans believe there is fraud in our election. Arizonans witnessed it firsthand in November. And @joerogan & @patrickbetdavid are brave enough to speak the truths that the pravda press doesn't want the public to hear."
