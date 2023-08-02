Donald Trump Ally Kari Lake Calls for Republican Candidates to 'Suspend Their Campaigns' in Order for Embattled Ex-Prez to Win 2024 Election

As OK! previously reported, Trump was slapped with four counts in his most recent indictment, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to a citizen's right to vote and have their votes counted.

"The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," Special Counsel Jack Smith said at the time. "It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."

