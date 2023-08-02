Donald Trump Ally Kari Lake Calls for Republican Candidates to 'Suspend Their Campaigns' in Order for Embattled Ex-Prez to Win 2024 Election
Kari Lake doesn't simply want Donald Trump to be the last man standing — she wants him to be the only Republican candidate!
Following the news that Trump had been indicted for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the staunch MAGA supporter shockingly suggested that all other Republicans running for president should immediately stop campaigning.
"We are a nation in trouble right now, and I think the people see it very clearly, what’s going on," the conservative television personality told NewsMax's The Balance host Eric Bolling. "And, you know, they can keep doing this to President Trump. I believe his poll numbers will continue to go up."
"I really believe that those other people running in the Republican race should stand up, speak out in support of President Trump, talk about how this is an injustice unlike we’ve ever seen with our Department of Justice, going after an innocent man," she declared.
"Frankly, they should suspend their campaigns and step behind and support President Trump and the American people so we can save this great country," she added.
"Yep," Bolling replied. "I think even even some liberals might even agree with you."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was slapped with four counts in his most recent indictment, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to a citizen's right to vote and have their votes counted.
"The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," Special Counsel Jack Smith said at the time. "It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election."
However, Trump's campaign spoke out against the charges, insisting that the investigations are a scheme concocted by the alleged "radical left" to keep the 77-year-old from winning the election.
"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner," the statement read. "These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before."